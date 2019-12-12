R. David Williams of Madison Avenue Securities Joins an Elite Group of Financial Professionals at Annexus NYC

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R. David Williams, Founder and President at RDW Financial Group (https://rdwfinancialgroup.com/), attended Annexus NYC, a conference for elite financial professionals, to learn the newest advanced planning strategies. The attendees engaged with some of the world's largest investment banks and academic thought leaders, including Yale University Professor Robert Shiller, a leading expert on financial markets and architect of the widely recognized CAPE™ Index and Yale University Professor Emeritus Roger Ibbotson, one of the nation's most influential experts in asset allocation.

"Many Americans aren't saving enough for their retirement because they don't see any appealing choices," said Professor Shiller. "Some investors are overextended and overexposed to equities, creating significant risk if there's a market downturn. At the same time, interest rates remain near historic lows and may not provide sufficient income for retirement. New innovations are needed."

"Traditionally, people nearing or in retirement seek to reduce risk by increasing their allocation to bonds, but today is different," said Professor Ibbotson. "Today's low interest rates and longer durations mean that investors may see negative bond returns going forward. Traditional thinking may no longer apply."

R. David Williams was one of just 100 elite professionals from across the nation invited to Annexus NYC. "The way Annexus has been able to bring Wall Street and Main Street together made this event truly unique in the industry," said Williams. "Expert speakers addressed industry-level trends in index design and demonstrated how to eliminate downside risk, benefit from potential market growth, and guarantee lifetime income."1

"Our program is designed to help already exceptional advisors become even better, said Annexus Co-Founder Ron Shurts. "We provide an unparalleled level of expertise designed around smarter strategies to help meet clients' retirement goals. Annexus NYC helps elite advisors become even better equipped to serve their clients."

R David Williams, a local financial professional who helps clients prepare for a more secure retirement, is Founder and President RDW Financial Group, located at 777 Beachway Drive, Suite 108, Indianapolis, IN 46224.

1 Guarantees and protections are based on the claims-paying ability of the issuing carrier.

