/R E P E A T -- BMO Capital Markets to Host Back to School Conference for 18th Year/

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets is proud to host its 18th Back to School Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City.

As the longest-running institutional investor conference dedicated to the education and information sector (and one of the largest), the conference is known for featuring a slate of leading companies in the educational technology, educational publishing and information services sectors, as well as human capital development and education service providers.

The conference is framed around a series of high-level fireside chats, thematic panels and presentations, and Q&A sessions on timely topics such as the impact of technology-enabled solutions on information, analytics and learning in corporate and educational environments.

Among the 100+ companies scheduled to share insights at the conference are:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions LLC (BFAM)

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Edmentum Inc.

KinderCare Learning Centers LLC

Shorelight Education

