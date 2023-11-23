/R E P E A T -- BRP TO PRESENT ITS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024 /

News provided by

BRP Inc.

23 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

VALCOURT, QC, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) will hold its third quarter FY24 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 30th, 2023.

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the third quarter of FY24 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EDT).

Third Quarter FY24 Results

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Thursday, November 30th, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone: 1 (888) 396-8049  (toll-free in North America)
Event code: 30107451
Click here for international dial-in numbers

Webcast: Click here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

Also from this source

BRP TO PRESENT ITS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024

BRP TO PRESENT ITS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024

VALCOURT, QC, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) will hold its third quarter FY24 financial results conference call on...
BRP ANNOUNCES THE REPRICING OF ITS TERM LOAN B-2

BRP ANNOUNCES THE REPRICING OF ITS TERM LOAN B-2

VALCOURT, QC, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) announced today that it successfully repriced its US$ 496 million Term...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Leisure & Tourism

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.