/R E P E A T -- CGI announces details for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and release of fiscal 2020 first quarter results/

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and release its fiscal 2020 first quarter results on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. The meeting will be held at the Centre Sheraton Montréal, Ballroom, 1201 René-Lévesque Blvd. West, in Montreal at 11:00 a.m. (EST). A live webcast of the meeting will be available on the Company's website at cgi.com/investors.



CGI shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, December 9, 2019 or their proxyholders will be entitled to vote on matters considered at the meeting. CGI uses the Notice and Access rules adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators. On December 19, 2019, a Notice of Meeting was mailed to shareholders with instructions for accessing the material distributed for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders online. The 2019 Management Proxy Circular and Fiscal 2019 Results were also mailed to shareholders who had requested it. These documents are available on the Company's website.

In addition, CGI will release its fiscal 2020 first quarter results on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 before markets open and hold its first quarter conference call at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on that day. On this occasion, George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss CGI's results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended December 31, 2019. The call will be accessible via webcast on the Company's website at cgi.com/investors or by dialing one of the following conference call numbers:

Greater Toronto Area: +1-416-340-2216

North America: +1-800-377-0758

International dial in numbers

Media representatives are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Those seeking an interview are asked to submit their request by Monday, January 27, 2020. Accredited photographers and camera crews will be given a photo and video opportunity prior to the meeting, which starts at 11:00 a.m. (EST).

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

