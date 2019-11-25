/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canopy Growth Presents Flower Forward: The Future of Cannabis/
Nov 25, 2019, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") will host an exclusive, immersive event on November 28th, 2019 for a sneak peek at new cannabis-infused products set to launch in Canada starting next month.
Media are invited to join Canopy Growth executives and representatives for a detailed rundown of Canopy's "Cannabis 2.0" lineup - including premium chocolate, a line of distilled cannabis beverages, and a range of vape cartridges and pens.
What to expect:
- A keynote speech delivered by Canopy Growth President, Rade Kovacevic, detailing our path forward for Cannabis 2.0
- A presentation by Canopy Growth Chief Technology Officer Peter Popplewell unveiling our state-of-the-art vape technology
- Interactive Showcases for each new product category hosted by our innovation experts
- An exclusive opportunity to be among the first to touch, taste and trial inactive samples of our product portfolio
Event details:
Date: November 28, 2019
Registration: 12:30pm
Event Begins: 1pm
Location: Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street, Toronto
RSVP: If you're planning on attending, please RSVP here (media only, please)
Please note that you must RSVP in order to be admitted to the event.
(TSX: WEED), (NYSE: CGC)
SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation
Share this article