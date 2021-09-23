/R E P E A T -- Meet Delic Announces Full Event, Speaker & Entertainment Lineup for Two-Day Immersive Edutainment Experience/

Thought Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Medical Experts and Entertainment Headliners include Duncan Trussell, Shane Mauss, Alyson Charles, Dr. Carl Hart, Ifetayo Harvey, Aubrey Marcus...and a surprise special guest speaker

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today released the full lineup of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, medical experts and entertainers taking part in the two-day premier psychedelics event. The experiential event will feature dancers, music, 3D mapping, new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations and the world's largest psychedelic business expo.

The list of thought leaders who will keynote the two-day event taking place from November 6th-7th, 2021, at AREA15, an immersive and experiential venue in Las Vegas, includes:

Duncan Trussell , stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor, host of The Duncan Trussell Family Hour

, stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor, host of The Duncan Trussell Family Hour Jason Silva , Venezuelan-American filmmaker, philosopher, television personality, and public speaker

, Venezuelan-American filmmaker, philosopher, television personality, and public speaker Aubrey Marcus , founder of Onnit, podcast host and best-selling author

, founder of Onnit, podcast host and best-selling author Alyson Charles , former TV/radio host and athlete turned author, spiritual teacher, medium and shaman

former TV/radio host and athlete turned author, spiritual teacher, medium and shaman Dr. Carl Hart , Ziff Professor at Columbia University , former chair of the Department of Psychology and best-selling author

, Ziff Professor at , former chair of the Department of Psychology and best-selling author Chris Ryan , PhD, NYT bestselling author and featured speaker at influential conferences such as TED, SXSW, and a frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience

NYT bestselling author and featured speaker at influential conferences such as TED, SXSW, and a frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience Ifetayo Harvey , Founder and board president of the People of Color Psychedelic Collective ; activist, writer and social media manager at Caring Across Generations

Founder and board president of the ; activist, writer and social media manager at George Goldsmith , CEO and founder of COMPASS Pathways and an entrepreneur

CEO and founder of COMPASS Pathways and an entrepreneur Ekaterina Malievskaia, MD , Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer for COMPASS

, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer for COMPASS Luke Storey , Motivational speaker, podcaster, writer, meditation and metaphysics teacher, and lifestyle design expert

Motivational speaker, podcaster, writer, meditation and metaphysics teacher, and lifestyle design expert Dr. Molly Maloof , Founder of Adamo Bioscience and a lecturer within the Wellness Department of the Medical School at Stanford University

Founder of Adamo Bioscience and a lecturer within the Wellness Department of the Medical School at Ben Westhoff , Award-winning investigative reporter who writes about culture, drugs, and poverty

Award-winning investigative reporter who writes about culture, drugs, and poverty Brittany Hoogenboom , Owner and founder of Synergy Soul, a mind, body, soul, & business brand, and an intuitive business coach

, Owner and founder of Synergy Soul, a mind, body, soul, & business brand, and an intuitive business coach Dr. Dave Rabin , MD, PhD , Neuroscientist, board-certified psychiatrist, health tech entrepreneur and inventor. Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer at Apollo Neuroscience

, Neuroscientist, board-certified psychiatrist, health tech entrepreneur and inventor. Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer at Apollo Neuroscience Laura Dawn , Msc., Host of The Psychedelic Leadership Podcast, and a microdosing mentor for executives, who has led transformational retreats for over 10 years

Host of The Psychedelic Leadership Podcast, and a microdosing mentor for executives, who has led transformational retreats for over 10 years Shane Mauss , Stand-up comedian, adventurer, podcaster, psychonaut and science enthusiast

Stand-up comedian, adventurer, podcaster, psychonaut and science enthusiast Kyle Bergquist , Founder of Healing Our Heroes, co-founder of Serving Impact, author and documentary filmmaker

, Founder of Healing Our Heroes, co-founder of Serving Impact, author and documentary filmmaker Jesse Gould , Psychedelic ranger and founder of Heroic Hearts Project

Zappy Zapolin , Futurist, award-winning filmmaker, and psychedelic concierge to the stars

, Psychedelic ranger and founder of Heroic Hearts Project , Futurist, award-winning filmmaker, and psychedelic concierge to the stars Clara Burtenshaw , Partner and investor at Neo Kuma Ventures, the first psychedelics focused venture capital fund in Europe

The following business leaders, scientists and health & wellness advocates will come together for a series of thought-provoking panels on making psychedelics accessible to the masses:

Business Panelists

Martin Tobias , Founder of Incisive Ventures, investor and entrepreneur

Founder of Incisive Ventures, investor and entrepreneur Matt Stang , Pioneer for the cannabis industry in the U.S. and CEO of Delic Corp

Pioneer for the cannabis industry in the U.S. and CEO of Delic Corp Mark Goldfogel , Serial entrepreneur and co-founder of KERN, the first cannabis compliance company on NASDAQ

Serial entrepreneur and co-founder of KERN, the first cannabis compliance company on NASDAQ Sara Kennedy , Marketing entrepreneur focusing in plant-based particles

Marketing entrepreneur focusing in plant-based particles Joshua White , Co-founder and Executive Director of Fireside Project

, Co-founder and Executive Director of Fireside Project Mitchell Gomez , Executive Director at DanceSafe

, Executive Director at DanceSafe Sam Chapman , Executive Director at Healing Advocacy Fund

Executive Director at Healing Advocacy Fund Dr. Markus Roggen , President and Chief Scientific Officer of Delic Labs

President and Chief Scientific Officer of Donald Gauvreau , Founder, CEO and Chairman at Conscious Mind Labs

Founder, CEO and Chairman at Conscious Mind Labs Ronan Levy , Entrepreneur, founder and Executive Chairman of Field Trip Health

Entrepreneur, founder and Executive Chairman of Field Trip Health Barbara Branaman , Co-Founder and CEO of BioReset Group, Co-Host of the Clarity Cafe Podcast , doctor of Medical Qigong, yoga and meditation teacher

Co-Founder and CEO of BioReset Group, Co-Host of , doctor of Medical Qigong, yoga and meditation teacher Paul Rosen , Founder, CEO and Chairman of Tidal Royalty Corporation

Founder, CEO and Chairman of Tidal Royalty Corporation Gary Smith , Co-founder and President of Arizona Cannabis Bar Association; author and psychedelic lawyer

Co-founder and President of Arizona Cannabis Bar Association; author and psychedelic lawyer Kraig Fox , Advisor and entertainment industry superpower

Advisor and entertainment industry superpower Nanea Reeves , CEO and co-founder at TRIPP, Inc.

CEO and co-founder at TRIPP, Inc. Sashko Despotovski, Investor and board member at Delic Corp

Investor and board member at Delic Corp Dina Burkitbayeva, Founder of PsyMed Ventures, psychedelics biotech investor and entrepreneur

Founder of PsyMed Ventures, psychedelics biotech investor and entrepreneur Matt Zemon , Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder at Psychable

Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder at Psychable Jennifer Pereira , CEO of Bloom Fund and angel investor

CEO of Bloom Fund and angel investor Kathryn Fantauzzi , CEO and co-founder of Apollo Neuroscience

CEO and co-founder of Apollo Neuroscience Hanifa Nayo Washington , Sacred activist, co-founder and cultivator of Beloved Community of Fireside Project

Sacred activist, co-founder and cultivator of Beloved Community of Fireside Project Lauren Mendelsohn, Esq. , Senior associate attorney, Law Offices of Omar Figueroa

Senior associate attorney, Law Offices of Sonia Weiss Pick , Co-founder and Managing Director at WPSS Investments

Co-founder and Managing Director at WPSS Investments Lisa Dannen, MA, Director of Marketing & Communications, Maya Health

Director of Marketing & Communications, Maya Health Dr. Jeff Chen , MD/MBA , Impact entrepreneur, scientist, and storyteller operating at the convergence of culture, science, and business to heal the body, mind, and planet. Cofounder & CEO of Radical Science

, Impact entrepreneur, scientist, and storyteller operating at the convergence of culture, science, and business to heal the body, mind, and planet. Cofounder & CEO of Ifetayo Harvey will also be taking part in a business panel

Wellness Panelists

Adam Bramlage , Founder and CEO of Flow State, where he works one-on-one with clients to optimize their microdosing experience

, Founder and CEO of Flow State, where he works one-on-one with clients to optimize their microdosing experience Phoebe McPherson , Co-founder of the Hearthstone Collective, a mushroom company on a mission to help others heal with plant medicines

, Co-founder of the Hearthstone Collective, a mushroom company on a mission to help others heal with plant medicines Jemie Sae Koo , CEO of Psychable.com , an online community dedicated to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy with practitioners who can support them

CEO of , an online community dedicated to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy with practitioners who can support them Victor Mifsud , Creator of the personal feature-length documentary "My Neuroplastic Adventure," taking viewers from the cutting edge of neuroscience to ancient tribal healing medicines

Creator of the personal feature-length documentary "My Neuroplastic Adventure," taking viewers from the cutting edge of neuroscience to ancient tribal healing medicines Dr. Stephanie Coleman , MD/MPH, Holistic and psychedelic medicine physician, educator, and entrepreneur

Holistic and psychedelic medicine physician, educator, and entrepreneur Dr. Devon Christie , MD, Clinical instructor with the UBC Department of Medicine and has a focused practice in chronic pain management

Clinical instructor with the UBC Department of Medicine and has a focused practice in chronic pain management Will Siu , MD, DPhil, Advisor to Bexson Biomedical and People Science has been trained by MAPS to provide MDMA-assisted therapy

Advisor to Bexson Biomedical and People Science has been trained by MAPS to provide MDMA-assisted therapy Craig Salerno , LAC/LPC, Licensed addiction counselor and licensed professional counselor

Licensed addiction counselor and licensed professional counselor Sashi Gerzon-Rose , LPC, Psychotherapist, yoga and meditation teacher, and ordained monk in the White Plum lineage of Zen Buddhism

Psychotherapist, yoga and meditation teacher, and ordained monk in the White Plum lineage of Zen Buddhism David Feifel , MD/PhD , Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at University of California San Diego and a pioneer in treating mental illness

, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at and a pioneer in treating mental illness Spencer Hawkswell , CEO at TheraPsilLobbyist, believes responsible drug policy requires effective organization and leadership

CEO at TheraPsilLobbyist, believes responsible drug policy requires effective organization and leadership Deanne Adamson , Founder and President of Being True To You and an addiction specialist

, Founder and President of Being True To You and an addiction specialist Sam Ko , MD/MBA , Founder and Medical Director of Reset Ketamine

, Founder and Medical Director of Reset Ketamine Lauren Taus , LCSW, Psychotherapist with a specialty in psychedelic assisted therapies

Psychotherapist with a specialty in psychedelic assisted therapies Amber Amendola , Psychotherapist with 10 years of health and wellness experience, focused on the healing potential of non-ordinary states of consciousness

, Psychotherapist with 10 years of health and wellness experience, focused on the healing potential of non-ordinary states of consciousness Robbie Bent , Thought leader in the mental health space building a global community to improve mental health in an accessible way

Thought leader in the mental health space building a global community to improve mental health in an accessible way Dr. Matt Cook , President and founder of BioReset™️ Medical and Medical Advisor of Bioreset Network .

, President and founder of BioReset™️ Medical and Medical Advisor of . Dr. Harry McIlroy , MD , Family physician, licensed acupuncturist, functional medicine practitioner, osteopath, nutritionist, certified Ashtanga yoga teacher

, Family physician, licensed acupuncturist, functional medicine practitioner, osteopath, nutritionist, certified Ashtanga yoga teacher Florencia Bollini , Named "The Corporate Shaman" by Forbes Magazine, one of the pioneering practitioners of the plant medicine world

Named "The Corporate Shaman" by Forbes Magazine, one of the pioneering practitioners of the plant medicine world Dr. Dave Rabin , MD, PhD, Laura Dawn , Msc., Jennifer Pereira and Dr. Jeff Chen , MD/MBA, will also be joining the wellness panels

Entertainment

Attendees will be treated to an exciting mix of live music, visual art and dancers on both evenings.

The greatest hits of psychedelia past, present and future will be played during The Psyche-Delic Experience, an after-party performance on Saturday, November 6 , featuring DJ David Starfire and VJ Jonathan Singer, including a tribute to the Legends of psychedelia featuring the music of The Beatles, Jefferson Airplane , Jimi Hendrix , The Grateful Dead with "appearances" by Alan Watts , Timothy Leary , Terrence McKenna and Ram Das

featuring DJ David Starfire and VJ Jonathan Singer, including a tribute to the Legends of psychedelia featuring the music of The Beatles, , , The Grateful Dead with "appearances" by , , and Ram Das A special tribute performance of Pink Floyd's "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun" created as a 360 VR immersive film

Futuristic psychedelia dance and techno themes featuring the music of Tipper, Sphongle, Desert Dwellers, Bedouin, and all original music by David Starfire with dancers and performance artists

with dancers and performance artists MINDCHATTER , a project by singer, songwriter, and producer Bryce Connolly , will provide live music on Sunday, November 6 . His complex sound displays influences from electronic, indie, singer-songwriter and hip-hop

a project by singer, songwriter, and producer , will provide live music on . His complex sound displays influences from electronic, indie, singer-songwriter and hip-hop Dance performances by Little Miss Nasty and visual art by Scott Hedstrom

The twenty hours of panels and keynotes will include an array of topics such as "Psychedelics and the Search for Truth", "Why Are Psychedelics Medicine?", "The Shortcomings of Wellness", "PTSD Reset and Recovery," "Psychedelics & Addiction: an Intimate Discussion on Recovery in a Modern World," "Psychedelics and Sobriety: The Next Frontier in Recovery", "Microdosing," "Psychedelic Activism," "Digital Dosing: Technology & Innovation Powering Psychedelics", "How Psychedelics Can be Effectively Used for Physical Optimization," and "Drug Use for Grown-Ups." Musical and entertainment acts are scheduled both evenings following the panels and expo.

Tickets are now available for the two-day experience. For more information please visit, meetdelic.com . Follow us on @meetdelic on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook . Tickets available now .

Meet Delic is a subsidiary of Delic, which is focused on bringing psychedelic wellness to the mainstream. The company does this through an umbrella of related owned and operated businesses to support scaling the impact and reach of treatment, including 1) trusted media and e-commerce platforms and in-person events like Meet Delic to market the services directly to patients and consumers and gain data, 2) a licensed lab to develop IP, R&D and innovative high quality and safe product lines and 3) the largest and most accessible network of physical clinics to administer effective treatments.

About Meet Delic

Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio , Delic Labs the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Delic's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Delic is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Delic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Delic has made certain assumptions.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although Delic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Delic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Delic or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://deliccorp.com/

