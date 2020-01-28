/R E P E A T -- New York's Hotel Pennsylvania is 'fur'-ever ready to welcome VIPs (Very Important Pups) for the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show/

NEW YORK CITY, NY, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Recognized as a 'five-paw' hotel for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, New York's Hotel Pennsylvania welcomes with 'open paws' all canine hopefuls taking part in the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. This year, the Westminster Dog Show judging expands to three days and will take place from Sunday February 9th to Tuesday February 11th, 2020.

The Groups, Junior Showmanship Finals and important Best In Show will be held at Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday nights, directly across the street from Hotel Pennsylvania . Only the Breed judging and benching will take place at Piers 92/94. The Westminster Kennel Club has arranged exclusive shuttle buses to transport exhibitors, guests and spectators directly from Hotel Pennsylvania to Piers 92/94 throughout each day.

As a staple of New York, the hotel has reinvented itself to celebrate their 2019 Centennial Anniversary in the form of a multi-phase renovation that represents an evolution of its history, balancing the best of its original features with modern comforts and a fresh new aesthetic. With two of the planned three phases already completed, phase three of the guest room renovations is well underway as of early January.

"Each year, we are 'paws'itively excited to host these two-legged and four-legged VIPs to the hotel," said Gene Nicotra, Vice President and General Manager at New York's Hotel Pennsylvania. "Having recently celebrated our Centennial Anniversary and exciting guest room renovations, our 'paw'fect location and exclusive 'paw'menities can't be beat in the city!"

As a Westminster Gold Star Partner Hotel, the World's Most 'Pup-ular' Hotel will once again be offering exclusive services and amenities that make it the 'Top Dog' pick, including:

- The exclusive Room To Groom S'paw', the largest indoor doggie spa in all of New York, which offers canines everything they need to get 'paw'-pared for the Show, including bathing tubs, a dog grooming area, treadmill/fitness area, and relieving space.

- The 2020 New York Pet Fashion Show event.

- Direct shuttle bus service exclusively for Dog Show exhibitors and spectators from the hotel to Piers 92/94 each day (courtesy of Westminster).

- A welcome package for Westminster guests.

- A live three-hour radio broadcast of Talkin' Pets with Jon Patch in the hotel lobby.

- The exclusive Doggie Concierge to attend to all canine requirements and 'pup'arazzi interviews.

…and so much more!

New York's Hotel Pennsylvania is offering a special Four-Legged Fun Package for Westminster guests. To stay close to where all the Westminster Dog Show action happens, visit www.hotelpenn.com today.

Westminster is the longest continuous sporting event in America, with the exception of the Kentucky Derby. The Dog Show is the most prestigious national dog show and has been held every year despite power shortages, hazardous weather conditions, economic depressions and world wars.

About New York's Hotel Pennsylvania

Since 1919, New York's Hotel Pennsylvania has been host to millions of visitors to Manhattan, more than any other hotel in the world. The hotel is one of only two hotels in Manhattan to earn the prestigious ENERGY STAR award, which exemplifies superior energy performance and efficiency. With 1,700 rooms and over 90,000 square feet of function and adjacent exhibit space, the hotel's location on 7th Avenue at 33rd Street is conveniently located to the Midtown business district and within walking distance to many of Manhattan's famed tourist attractions, including Times Square, the Theater District and the Empire State Building. Directly across from Penn Station and with most major subway lines within one block makes getting to and around Manhattan exceptionally easy. Reservations can be made on-line at www.hotelpenn.com or by calling 212-736-5000 or toll-free at 800-223-8585.

