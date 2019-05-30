/R E P E A T -- NUDURA Insulated Concrete Forms allow for stronger, safer, eco-friendly buildings/

"NUDURA ICFs consist of two panels of Expanded Polystyrene foam, which we refer to as EPS, and are connected with our patented web system that is made of 100 percent recycled material. NUDURA Forms are stacked, then steel reinforced and filled with concrete, which completes the building envelope of your home in one building step," says Keven Rector, Technical Services Manager at NUDURA.

With their steel reinforced solid concrete core, these structures can withstand extreme weather conditions. NUDURA ICFs can endure winds of up to 402 kph (250 mph), and the non-toxic fire retardant expanded polystyrene foam provides a fire protection rating of up to 4 hours, ensuring that your family and home are safe and secure in almost any situation.

Inside the home, NUDURA Insulated Concrete Forms eliminate air gaps, minimizing the potential formation of mold growth and draft paths. This results in an airtight structure that is more efficiently heated, cooled, and ventilated, creating a healthier living environment.

These high-tech industry leading forms make construction easier and faster and are available in a variety of form types and sizes to accommodate all types of building and design requirements.

"Our patented foam interlock allows the form to be four-way reversible, almost eliminating waste. It does this by eradicating left and right corners which allow NUDURA ICF Forms to be used in twice as many scenarios as non-reversible forms," says Rector.

The environmental benefits of NUDURA ICFs are seen from development through transportation, the build, and even years into the future. Not only does this technology produce less waste during the construction process, but all waste is also 100 percent recyclable.

ICFs provide significant energy savings and reduce the carbon footprint of the building. NUDURA energy-efficient construction materials provide up to 58 percent energy savings compared to traditional building methods using wood.

To learn more about how NUDURA ICFs can help get you in a safe, disaster resilient, eco-friendly home, visit www.nudura.com.

About NUDURA

Introduced to the market in 2001, NUDURA is now the world's leading Insulated Concrete Forming (ICF) system. With a commitment to providing innovative products and unprecedented service, our ICF's have become the preferred building method of installers and designers. NUDURA walls have met, and most often exceeded, statutory building codes around the globe. Tested to the highest standards, NUDURA provides customers with the safest, most comfortable project possible and has a wide variety of code approvals for North America and Europe.

