/R E P E A T -- Webcast Alert: Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Webcast /

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS (OTC: USDMY,USNZY) (B3: USIM3, USIM5, USIM6) (Latibex: XUSIO, XUSI) announces the following Webcast:

What: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call, which will be presented on February 14th, 2020.

When: Friday, February 14th, 2020 @ 09:00 AM NEW YORK TIME

Where: http://choruscall.com.br/usiminas/4q19.htm

How: Live over the Internet (in Portuguese - simultaneous translation into English) -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

Contact: Investor Relations from Usiminas, +55 31 3499 8856 or investidores@usiminas.com

The live webcast and slide presentation will be available at Usiminas' website: http://ri.usiminas.com/?gohome=1&language=enu

To take part in the Conference Call dial:

USA: +1 646 291 8936

Brazil: +55 (11) 3193 1080 / 2820 4080

An audio replay of the conference call will be available at +55 (11) 3193 1012 until February 20th, 2020. Conference Call in Portuguese - Access code: 7841455# / Conference Call in English - Access code: 8146845#

About Usiminas:

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas is one of the largest steel complex in Latin America, with nominal rolling capacity to produce around 9.5 million tons of steel per year, operating in the entire production chain from iron ore to steel. Its companies extract iron ore, transform it into steel, according to client's specifications, offer efficient logistic and deliver finished products, meeting customer's needs. With a broad portfolio of products – from slabs to coated steel – Usiminas supplies strategic segments, such as automotive, shipbuilding, oil and gas, civil construction, machinery and equipment, home appliance, distribution, among others.

Usiminas is integrated upstream and downstream offering products with high technological content and maximizing value for shareholders, customers and society.

Usiminas – strong presence in businesses, in which steel occupies a strategic position.

SOURCE USIMINAS