R-Guardian Announces Their 'SkyTrek Smart Luggage' Will Launch on Kickstarter in September

"As the world becomes increasingly global, more people than ever before are traveling weekly for work," said Joey Han, Brand Manager of SkyTrek, LLC. "From cameras and currency, to passports and other sensitive belongings, professional travelers require immense organization to remain productive on the road. That's what inspired us to create a luggage solution that will keep everything locked, protected, and organized on-the-go."

The SkyTrek Smart Luggage line comes with a slew of benefits: two front pockets for IDs and tickets, as well as a laptop, organized interior storage with adjustable cell space features, compatible app for locking/unlocking, vertical opening for easy access, alert sounds, and so forth, patented algorithmic technology that can detect with planes land and take off, smart TSA lock with fingerprintID and faceID technology, removable power source for on-the-go smartphone charging, and dual battery system so the entire luggage is connected for 3-4 days at a time.

Additionally, the SkyTrek Smart Luggage comes with a global tracking system, Bluetooth anti-lost proximity alerts if the Bluetooth connection fails, and a built-in scale for real-time weight updates. Due to its ergonomic design, the SkyTrek Smart Luggage can also be used as a work station for on-the-go professionals.

At the start of the Kickstarter campaign, the luggage will be available in two sizes: 26-inch and 20-inch.

"We are using Kickstarter as our first step to introduced this proprietary design to the Western market," said Han. "We are looking for funding, customers, and an advocacy community that is passionate about productive traveling. With September slated as our introductory event, we are encouraging everyone to follow along with us here for updates. And, for those that can't buy the luggage, we ask that you consider sharing our message to social media platforms."

Interested backers can join the SkyTrek waitlist to reserve up to 45% off at the Kickstarter sale.

SOURCE SkyTrek, LLC

Related Links

https://www.skytrek.info

