R Jason Straight Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory firm, today announced the appointment of R Jason Straight as Senior Managing Director. Based in New York, Mr. Straight is a leader in the cybersecurity and privacy consulting field and his addition is a testament to Ankura's growth and the increasing importance of its global approach to solving clients' cybersecurity and data privacy concerns in an ever-changing industry. Mr. Straight will also serve as the firm's Chief Privacy Officer.

Mr. Straight has extensive experience managing complex cybersecurity investigations and data breach events across a wide variety of industries, involving a broad range of threats. Building on more than a decade of experience supporting companies through cybersecurity and privacy incidents, Mr. Straight has frequently served as a leading advisor to companies looking to advance the maturity of their internal security and privacy programs through improvements in process, implementation of technology, and bolstering of staff expertise.

In addition, Mr. Straight has experience in leading and overseeing large data risk and privacy compliance consulting matters for global companies facing regulatory compliance challenges arising from the General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privacy Act, HIPAA, federal and state financial sector regulations, and other global data protection frameworks.

"Jason is a leader in his field, and we are delighted he has chosen to bring his expertise to Ankura," said Jessica Block, Senior Managing Director at Ankura. "His addition brings together our cybersecurity and data privacy offerings in a way that highlights the collaborative nature of our experts who routinely work together in a seamless fashion to deliver innovative solutions for our clients. Ankura has a robust history of empowering our clients to use technology to their advantage, and we hope to strengthen this capability with Jason's expertise."

"Ankura appealed to me as one of the few consulting organizations which recognize that cybersecurity and data privacy have converged and become a unified continuum," said Mr. Straight. "The depth and breadth of my experience allows me to lead engagements and build on Ankura's multi-disciplinary approach to solving these complex, often interlinked issues for our clients. I'm excited to be joining an established team of experienced and qualified professionals, with best-in-class technology at our fingertips, and I look forward to helping clients navigate their cybersecurity and data privacy concerns."

Most recently, Mr. Straight served as Senior Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer at international technology services firm UnitedLex Corporation and has held various leadership and executive positions at Kroll.

