R New York Launches in Westchester and Miami to Meet Exponential Market Demand

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R New York, the premier residential and commercial real estate firm that pioneered the 100% commission model for agents, today announced the launch of offices in Westchester and Miami.

"In the past year we've seen immense interest from brokers and buyers alike for lifestyle centers that cater to the new normal," said R New York President Stefani Berkin. "As an esteemed independent brokerage that is rapidly growing, we're elated to expand our unparalleled services into new markets."

The move comes on the heels of launches in Connecticut and New Jersey, both of which took place in the past year. Today, R New York has six offices nationwide and is home to over 800 agents. It maintains the highest agent retention in New York, the nation's most competitive real estate market.

Westchester

The decision to open in Westchester was driven by increased demand from both clients and agents.

Power brokers Robert Barr and Mike Walker, who have been instrumental to the success of the New York division, will helm the development of the Westchester office. Barr, who closed over $35 million in 2020 alone, and Walker, who leads R New York's agent education programs, will continue to spearhead the firm's new agent onboarding program.

"Growing up in Westchester, I saw firsthand the area's growth over the years and knew we had to expand our presence into the market," Barr said. "Westchester's bustling location makes it a great place for both families and young adults to live, and I'm thrilled to be co-leading the new office."

"I'm proud to introduce our 100% commission model and industry-leading agent education programs to the Westchester community," Walker said. "R New York's unique offerings are sure to benefit agents and clients alike, and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in this new market."

Miami

After a soft launch in the Coral Gables area in 2020, the Miami office will officially open in Miami Beach under the leadership of Max Brizer, who brings 11 years of experience in both commercial and residential real estate. The office has already been shopping a $20 million+ whisper penthouse listing to buyers in Miami's popular Brickell neighborhood.

"Miami is one of the hottest markets in the United States, so it makes perfect sense for R New York to open an office here," Brizer said. "We're excited to be a part of the reshaping of this vibrant, diverse community that's welcoming people from near and far."

About R New York

Founded in 2007, R New York is one of the fastest growing, premier residential and commercial real estate firms. Ranked #5 in size in New York City with more than 800 experienced agents, the brokerage has taken the industry by storm with its 100% commission model and in-depth agent education programs. For more, see www.WeRNewYork.com.

SOURCE R New York

Related Links

https://www.wernewyork.com/

