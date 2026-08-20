R. Rex Parris and Khail A. Parris Earn 2027 Best Lawyers Honors

LANCASTER, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm is proud to announce that founding partner R. Rex Parris and partner Khail A. Parris have been recognized in the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

R. Rex Parris has been honored as one of The Best Lawyers in America for his exceptional work in Personal Injury Litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. His recognition by Best Lawyers dates back to 2014.

Khail A. Parris has earned distinction in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for his contributions in Civil Rights Law, Personal Injury Litigation for plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation for plaintiffs. He has been recognized as one of the Ones to Watch since 2021.

The Best Lawyers recognition is based entirely on peer review, with attorneys evaluated by other leading lawyers in the same geographic region and practice area. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America uses the same peer-review methodology to recognize attorneys earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence.

"I'm incredibly proud of Khail and the lawyer he has become," said R. Rex Parris. "He gives everything he has to his clients and their cases. Being recognized alongside him makes this honor especially meaningful to me."

Rex and Khail continue to work alongside the PARRIS team to pursue justice and accountability for their clients. Their inclusion in the 2027 Best Lawyers lists recognizes the years they have devoted to that work.

About PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm is a California plaintiffs' law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, employment law, environmental law and class action matters. Since 1985, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for clients and taken on high-stakes cases involving serious injuries, wrongful death and corporate misconduct. PARRIS serves communities throughout Southern California, including Lancaster, Palmdale, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Bakersfield, Carson, Chatsworth, Hesperia, Santa Monica and Victorville. For more information, visit www.parris.com.

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm