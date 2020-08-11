R. Riveter Launches One-of-a-Kind Heirloom Handbag Collection Made by Military Spouses Nationwide

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R. Riveter, an American-based handbag and accessories company, today launched its one-of-a-kind heirloom collection. Heirloom provides customers total customization and transforms their well-loved and sentimental materials including old military uniforms, jackets, blankets, and duffle bags among other items, into stunning and beloved bags. Created by military spouses, the handbags vary in size and shape and come in either timeless black or brown genuine leather, and highlight the unique heirloom materials making them one-of-a-kind. R. Riveter's newest collection ranges between $65-$500.

Heirloom Collection

"We are thrilled to launch our heirloom collection that was inspired long before our appearance on Shark Tank," said Lisa Bradley, CEO & Co-Founder of R. Riveter. "Most of us have things in our homes that have been passed down from generation to generation and mean a great deal to us – but we struggle to find a way to showcase them every day." "Heirloom is a great way to honor our veterans and create something truly unique that is useful and beautiful."

All R. Riveter products, including the heirloom collection, are handmade in the U.S. by military spouses and those with a connection to the military. Customers interested in heirloom products take a style survey on R. Riveter's site, where they upload photos and choose preference of leather color, size of bag and what aspects of the material they want showcased in their customized heirloom bag. Once the materials are received at R. Riveter, an average bag takes approximately six-10 weeks.

"This is the perfect time to launch our heirloom collection," said Cameron Cruse, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of R. Riveter. "Customers are telling us they want truly unique gift ideas for friends and family now more than ever. With all of the upcoming holidays like Veteran's Day and Christmas around the corner – our heirloom collection is the ultimate unique gift!"

R. Riveter's founders, Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse, both spouses of Army soldiers, noticed the struggle to secure jobs that fit their transient lifestyles as military families. R. Riveter is a nod to the World War II cultural icon Rosie the Riveter who represented the factory-working women of the era.

"Riveters," a.k.a. team members, work across the nation to create beautiful American handmade bags, purses, and other fine products.

About R. Riveter

Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse set out on a mission in 2011 to create a mobile and flexible income for other military spouses. R. Riveter accepted a bid from Mark Cuban on Shark Tank in 2016, expanding the business. R.Riveter continues to grow their network of military spouses known as remote riveters and plans on doubling their number of riveters this year. "R.Riveter doesn't hire military spouses to make handbags. We make handbags to hire military spouses, and create a greater sense of mission." For more information on R. Riveter, visit www.rriveter.com.

