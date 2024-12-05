R-Zero Adds Entry and Exit Counting to Drive Value Across a Changing CRE Landscape

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Zero , a leader in smart building technology, has launched bidirectional people counting for entry and exit points, providing granular, real-time data on occupancy and utilization at the floor, building, and portfolio levels. This innovation equips building owners, operators, facility and energy managers, and real estate teams with the actionable insights needed to optimize space utilization, reduce costs, and increase asset value in today's competitive commercial real estate market.

Utilization metrics often rely on inaccurate and low resolution proxies like seating assignments, WiFi analytics, capacity, or badge data, which fail to account for critical factors such as entry/exit times and peak utilization. Entry/Exit counting eliminates these gaps, delivering high-fidelity data to support data-driven decisions.

"Entry and Exit counting gives CRE stakeholders real-time insights into how spaces are used, unlocking metrics like peak usage and floor or space-level utilization," said Elizabeth Redmond, Senior Director of Sales, at R-Zero. "By integrating this data with a building management system (BMS), stakeholders can optimize ventilation control to reduce energy costs and directly impact decarbonization efforts. These insights also help tenants design for peak usage and guide building owners in optimizing their portfolios, consolidating underused amenities, or expanding high-traffic areas to better align with occupants' actual needs and usage patterns."

Starting in December, R-Zero customers can access Entry/Exit counting data through purchase or lease of an Entry/Exit Counter, analyze insights via R-Zero's analytics platform, Connect, and stream live people count detail to their BMS for real-time controls.

For more insights on how Entry/Exit counting can feed into a smart building strategy, explore R-Zero's recent white paper, From Guesswork to Precision: Level up Portfolio Management with Entry/Exit Counting .

R-Zero offers smart building technology that delivers real-time insights on optimizing indoor spaces to improve workforce productivity, predict real estate needs, and create operational efficiencies, including reducing energy costs. R-Zero's smart building solutions include IAQ and comfort monitoring, high-efficiency HVAC filtration, space utilization sensors, occupancy-based building controls, and real estate performance analytics. R-Zero's connected platform is easy-to-use, secure, and scalable, enabling owners, operators, and their tenants, to prepare their buildings for tomorrow's challenges. Learn more at www.rzero.com .

