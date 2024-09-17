R-Zero Adds Sustainable HVAC Filtration to Reduce Energy Costs Without Compromising Indoor Air Quality

SecureAire acquisition expands R-Zero's smart building technology platform to help commercial real estate reduce operating costs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Zero , a market leader in smart building technology, announced the acquisition of SecureAire, an innovator in sustainable HVAC performance, to bolster R-Zero's decarbonization capabilities with the ability to reduce energy consumption for building owners and operators focused on achieving compliance with climate regulations and net-zero emissions.

Conventional high-efficiency filtration systems, with a MERV 13 rating or higher, require more energy to maintain airflow because of the increased resistance (pressure drop) caused as air is pushed through more dense filter media. This increase in resistance makes the system's fans work harder, driving up energy consumption to deliver adequate airflow, and thereby adding stress to the HVAC equipment.

In contrast, SecureAire's patented electrically-enhanced media filters offer the lowest pressure drop for filters with a MERV 13 rating or higher, in today's market. These products allow air to move freely through an HVAC system, minimizing energy consumption while maintaining high air quality levels. The technology reduces strain on ‌HVAC fans and filters, ensuring optimal airflow with much lower energy and maintenance demands. As a result, the system achieves a payback period of just 2 years, offering a faster return on investment compared to traditional mechanical air filters.

"The growing emphasis on decarbonization and rising energy costs are prompting building owners to closely evaluate their energy usage, driving increased demand for solutions that deliver both cost savings and sustainability," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "By integrating SecureAire's industry-leading HVAC filtration technology into our energy efficiency portfolio, we're empowering building owners with a solution that not only lowers energy use and operational costs, but also provides superior indoor air quality. With filters that last 2-3 times longer and decrease energy consumption, building owners can reduce maintenance costs and material waste, unlocking faster returns on investment while enhancing overall building efficiency."

"We are excited to join the R-Zero team, adding our filtration and purification technology to their innovative IAQ solutions," said Frank Statamatos, former President of SecureAire. "Together, we're delivering a best-of-breed solution that optimizes indoor environments for efficiency, performance, and comfort. With our combined expertise, we can provide building owners and operators with a patented solution that drives energy savings, enhances air quality, and addresses the evolving demands of today's built environments."

Effective immediately, R-Zero customers can now access SecureAire's advanced HVAC filtration technology. To discover more about R-Zero's decarbonization solutions or to request a personalized quote on how to drive energy savings for your building, visit https://rzero.com/energy-efficiency/high-efficiency-filtration/ .

About R-Zero

R-Zero offers smart building technology that delivers real-time insights on optimizing indoor spaces to improve workforce productivity, predict real estate needs, and create operational efficiencies, including reducing energy costs. R-Zero's smart building solutions include IAQ and comfort monitoring, high-efficiency HVAC filtration, space utilization sensors, occupancy-based building controls, and real estate performance analytics. R-Zero's connected platform is easy-to-use, secure, and scalable, enabling owners, operators, and their tenants, to prepare their buildings for tomorrow's challenges. Learn more at www.rzero.com .

