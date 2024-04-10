R-Zero and One Workplace Partner to Create High-Performance Spaces Powered By Data

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Zero , a leader in building intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with One Workplace to bolster the firm's technology offering with R-Zero's comprehensive smart buildings platform. By design, the partnership empowers One Workplace clients to adopt sensors and intelligent cleaning technology that improve the utilization, health, and sustainability of their buildings, offices, and other modern spaces.

According to CBRE's 2023-2024 Global Workplace and Occupancy Insights report, the broad adoption of hybrid work has driven portfolio optimization efforts worldwide. Organizations have increased space-sharing by 30% and adapted to support hybrid work styles by increasing collaboration spaces by 44% since 2021. Despite these improvements, office space utilization remains under 40%. The data suggests that facility management and real estate planning is an ongoing challenge. Data insights and technology are required to help organizations respond to energy efficiency opportunities in the near term and portfolio distribution opportunities in the long term.

Through this partnership, One Workplace clients interested in improving the performance of their spaces can tap into R-Zero's suite of solutions to gather actionable insights that help optimize and transform their spaces for user demand, enhanced productivity, indoor health, and energy savings.

"We are excited to partner with One Workplace to create the most productive spaces for their portfolio of clients," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO and Chairperson of R-Zero. "The way we do business has changed quickly, but the spaces in which we do that work have not. Increasingly, companies are challenged with reimagining spaces to be more energy-efficient, productive, and right-sized for maximized use. Having a platform serve as your co-pilot, to surface insights and recommend how to easily adapt your spaces to be in tune with changing workplace needs, is imperative."

"At One Workplace, we recognize that the environments we create are more than just spaces, they are settings that support daily innovation, collaboration, and well-being," adds Doug Dodge, General Manager of Technology of One Workplace. "Our collaboration with R-Zero enables us to harness data-driven technology to ensure that our clients' workspaces are not only optimized for efficiency but also designed to bring out the best in people. By seamlessly integrating intelligent systems into our environments, we are reinforcing our purpose to enrich the places that bring people together, fostering an atmosphere where individuals and teams can thrive in health and productivity."

R-Zero's suite of solutions includes a wide range of occupancy and air quality sensors, UV disinfection technology, building management system integrations, and workplace intelligence analytics that ‌drive improvements in workforce productivity, right-size real estate portfolios, and create operational efficiencies, such as reducing energy costs. Starting immediately, interested clients will have access to a dedicated One Workplace team to provide white-glove installation services and support R-Zero deployments in their spaces.

About R-Zero

R-Zero is a workplace intelligence platform that delivers real-time insights on how to optimize indoor spaces and buildings to improve workforce productivity, right-size real estate portfolios, and create operational efficiencies, including reducing energy costs. R-Zero's industry-leading risk model recommends mobile and autonomous UV disinfection where risk is high, to achieve effectiveness while reducing chemical usage and waste, and reducing carbon emissions to achieve sustainability goals. R-Zero's platform is instantly accessible, easy to use, and scalable across every kind of space, enabling health systems, commercial real estate, cities, public services, and educational systems to prepare today's buildings to meet tomorrow's challenges. Learn more at www.rzero.com .

About One Workplace

One Workplace creates places that inspire people and transform organizations, helping companies bring their brands and cultures to life. As the West Coast's leading workplace performance provider, One Workplace brings construction, technology, furniture and services together under one roof to create better spaces, build powerful brands, and empower stronger cultures from the inside out. For more information, visit www.oneworkplace.com

