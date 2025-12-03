R-Zero Announces ProspectorNY, Software Analytics Identifying Immediate Energy Savings and ROI in New York City Buildings

Proprietary software identifies billions in untapped savings for properties as New York faces rising energy rates and stricter building compliance laws

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, R-Zero , the leading smart building platform that reduces energy use and operational costs, announced ProspectorNY, a first-of-its-kind data analytics software that identifies energy savings opportunities for commercial building owners and operators in New York City.

ProspectorNY analyzes the energy performance of individual buildings to identify immediate opportunities for cost savings, energy improvements, and penalty avoidance, enhancing the asset value for owners and operators. Prospector analyzes energy usage data to forecast achievable savings using R-Zero's building optimization technology and ranks properties by potential impact and deployment complexity, accelerating energy-efficiency prospecting for owners and operators.

R-Zero announced ProspectorNY as New York City faces rising energy costs, as surging demand from AI data centers and the adoption of new technologies continue to strain the power supply. With increasing cost per kilowatt hour, New York is also enforcing its most ambitious building energy standards yet. Under Local Law 97, which requires buildings to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2050, many of the city's largest commercial properties are facing millions in potential fines. ProspectorNY identifies compliance risks, energy waste and savings opportunities today, allowing reduced energy consumption and penalty avoidance, delivering an immediate net operating income increase for its customers, increasing asset value.

"The high cost of energy in New York and the rate in which demand is outpacing supply is just a signal of what's coming nationwide, in one of the most important cities in the world. ProspectorNY helps owners stay ahead of it from both a financial and compliance perspective," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO and Chairperson at R-Zero. "Prospector gives property owners a clear, data-driven roadmap to improve efficiency, save money, and future-proof portfolios."

Using ProspectorNY, R-Zero can provide detailed, building-level performance insights that go far beyond standard benchmarking. The software aggregates and analyzes publicly available data and metrics, including Local Law 84 energy usage reporting, Local Law 87 building system disclosure, and Local Law 33 energy grades to evaluate each property's current efficiency and compliance status. By translating complex energy data into clear performance indicators, R-Zero delivers owners and operators insights into existing inefficiencies, compliance risks and reporting requirements, and the specific improvements that will yield the greatest financial and environmental impact and immediate ROI using R-Zero's innovative smart building platform and solutions.

R-Zero is able to deliver critical insights and savings opportunities through ProspectorNY to its NY customers now. To learn more, visit: http://rzero.com/prospector

R-Zero's smart building platform reduces energy and operational costs, modernizes real estate portfolios, and drives tenant intelligence — without capital investment, operational budget commitments or added burden to staff.

Real-time occupancy data optimizes HVAC systems and reduces utility costs, improving energy efficiency and ventilation as needed. Up to 25% energy savings are achieved, while comfort and air quality are improved, verified by R-Zero air quality sensors. The platform also delivers real-time insights into property utilization, predicting lease renewals, reducing vacancy risks, and optimizing capital improvements. Learn more at www.rzero.com .

