R-Zero Expands Its Physical AI Platform with Continuous Building Savings

The new offering continuously identifies and prioritizes operational improvements that reduce energy costs and improve building performance, without major capital investment

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, R-Zero, the Physical AI platform for buildings, announced the launch of Continuous Building Savings, a new offering that helps commercial building owners and operators to continuously improve building performance by identifying and prioritizing operational improvements with the greatest financial impact.

Commercial buildings are constantly changing. Occupancy patterns shift, tenant schedules evolve, equipment performance drifts, and building systems gradually fall out of optimal operation. Yet most facilities still rely on static schedules, infrequent commissioning, or one-time energy audits that quickly become outdated.

Continuous Building Savings addresses this challenge by continuously interpreting how buildings actually operate in real time. Rather than producing hundreds of disconnected reports or alarms, the platform identifies and prioritizes the operational issues with the greatest financial impact for property owners and managers. These recommendations are grounded in industry standards, including ASHRAE Guideline 36 sequences, ASHRAE 90.1, 62.1, and Guideline 22.

"Commercial buildings are living systems, yet they're often operated using assumptions that were made months, years, or even decades ago," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "Physical AI changes that by giving buildings a continuously updated understanding of how they actually operate. With Continuous Building Savings, we're expanding our platform beyond real-time ventilation optimization to continuously improve overall building performance, helping owners and managers reduce operating costs today while creating the foundation for increasingly intelligent building operations in the future."

Finding Savings Hidden Inside Existing Buildings

Continuous Building Savings connects to a building's existing Building Management System (BMS), and analyzes HVAC operation, occupancy patterns, environmental conditions, and equipment performance. It estimates the energy and financial impact of operational issues, allowing stakeholders to focus on the improvements that deliver the greatest return.

Instead of flagging every imperfection and hundreds of low priority alerts like a typical alarm system, Continuous Building Savings identifies the specific behaviors driving unnecessary costs. Each finding includes both the potential savings and the cost to correct it, which in many cases is minimal or none, along with the underlying equipment data needed for a building engineer or utility incentive program to verify the result.

Designed for buildings with an existing BMS, Continuous Building Savings integrates with BACnet-enabled systems regardless of the underlying automation vendor. By layering onto existing infrastructure, R-Zero enables owners and operators to improve building performance without replacing equipment or undertaking costly construction projects.

Findings are also described in terms a contractor can act upon, such as a setting, schedule, or sequence to correct. Where data gaps limit what the platform can confirm, it identifies the instrumentation needed to close them. This is possible because R-Zero maintains a continuously updated model of how each building behaves, the same model that already drives automated ventilation control on the platform.

Turning Building Insights Into Long-Term Savings

The new application builds on R-Zero's Physical AI platform, which already uses real-time occupancy intelligence to reduce unnecessary outside-air ventilation while maintaining indoor air quality. Continuous Building Savings identifies operational inefficiencies across building systems, helping owners and managers preserve existing savings while uncovering new opportunities as buildings evolve. Because the same inefficiencies that waste energy also shorten equipment life and generate occupant complaints, correcting them reduces maintenance costs and complaint volume alongside the energy bill.



Continuous Building Savings is offered as a subscription service, with customers beginning to see measurable savings within months. As building conditions change, the platform adapts by identifying new opportunities and helping maintain previous improvements, so the value of the service grows over time.

To learn more about Continuous Building Savings, visit rzero.com/cbs

About R-Zero

R-Zero is the Physical AI platform for buildings. By combining real-time occupancy intelligence, existing building systems, and environmental data, R-Zero creates a continuously updated understanding of how commercial buildings operate. The platform helps building owners reduce HVAC energy consumption by 20–40%, lower operating expenses, improve indoor environmental quality, and optimize building performance without replacing existing infrastructure or requiring major capital investment. R-Zero has raised a total of $170 million to date, with backing from La Caisse, Mayo Clinic Ventures, World Innovation Lab, John Doerr, and DBL Partners. Learn more at rzero.com.

SOURCE R-Zero