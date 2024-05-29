R-Zero's Building Intelligence Index Offers Data Insights to Unlock ROI and Optimize Energy Efficiency in Buildings

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Zero , a leader in optimizing the built environment for efficiencies, energy, and people, launched the Building Intelligence Index , which features insights on how property owners and operators can use responsive management systems and performance analytics to drive reductions in energy consumption, without making trade-offs on tenant health and experience.

Historically, balancing energy efficiency with tenant comfort, within the built environment, has been challenging and costly. Without a clear tie to measurable business outcomes, many property owners and operators hesitate to implement sustainability initiatives across their buildings. R-Zero's suite of solutions remove room for hesitation, empowering owners and operators to use building performance data in combination with building controls to reduce emissions, create energy savings, and unlock a hard return on investment across real estate portfolios.

R-Zero's Building Intelligence Index informs building owners and operators on the following topics:

Factors that impact how well building operations optimize for people, energy, and sustainability.

How to measure and adapt the performance of your space across four key data pillars: occupancy, indoor air quality, energy use, and indoor health.

How organizations can prioritize human well-being, energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship at the same time via their building operations strategy.

About R-Zero

R-Zero is a building intelligence platform that delivers real-time insights on how to optimize indoor spaces and buildings to improve workforce productivity, right-size real estate portfolios, and create operational efficiencies, including reducing energy costs. R-Zero's industry-leading risk model recommends mobile and autonomous UV disinfection where risk is high, to achieve effectiveness while reducing chemical usage and waste, and reducing carbon emissions to achieve sustainability goals. R-Zero's platform is instantly accessible, easy to use, and scalable across every kind of space, enabling health systems, commercial real estate, cities, public services, and educational systems to prepare today's buildings to meet tomorrow's challenges. Learn more at www.rzero.com .

