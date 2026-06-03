R1 Capital Launches as Venture Firm Backing Next Generation of Industry Defining Companies

Focused investment platform partners with founders to scale breakthrough technologies across AI, deep tech, and life sciences

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R1 Capital today announced its launch as a venture firm focused on backing founders across enterprise AI/software, deep tech, and life sciences that are solving complex, real-world problems in large and undercapitalized markets.

Originally part of the investment activities within Rev1 Ventures, R1 Capital is a dedicated venture firm operating with its own brand, funds, and investment strategy to support founders from company creation through growth and scale.

"R1 Capital was built to back founders who are reshaping industries through technical innovation," said Tom Walker, CEO of R1 Capital. "Our focus has always been helping exceptional teams turn early momentum into enduring, category-defining businesses, and that commitment remains unchanged as R1 Capital begins this next chapter. We continue to support founders with the capital, expertise, and network needed to scale from product-market fit into durable market leadership."

The launch comes amid continued concentration in venture funding markets. In 2025, 33% of all US VC dollars went to the top 1% of companies, and according to 2026 NVCA Yearbook, that concentration is expected to continue, creating a difficult fundraising environment for emerging founders.

R1 Capital is led by a team that has invested together across multiple fund cycles for more than a decade, and takes a hands-on partnership approach across stages. R1 supports founders with capital, strategic insight, and access to a deep network of operators, customers, and investors.

"When you're building a healthcare company, you need partners who understand both the mission and the complexity behind the work," said Joe Bagan, Co-founder and CEO of STAQ Pharma. "The R1 team understands that building a life sciences company is about more than financial models - having advisors who had navigated difficult operational decisions themselves made a real difference for us as we've scaled."

Over the past decade, the R1 Capital team has supported more than 150 startups, helping founders build, validate, and scale companies across multiple technology cycles. R1 will continue collaborating with Rev1 Ventures and a broader ecosystem of operators, advisors, and strategic partners to provide support beyond capital, including venture studio resources, early customer access, and commercialization support.

"This launch reflects continued momentum in the Midwest innovation ecosystem and growing demand for investors who combine a disciplined and capital efficient investment approach to company building with a strong partnership mentality," added Ryan Helon, Chief Investment Officer at R1 Capital.

R1 Capital operates from Rev1 at The Peninsula, a founder-focused innovation hub designed to help software and advanced technology startups grow faster and more effectively.

For more information, visit r1funds.com.

About R1 Capital

R1 Capital is a venture firm built for visionary founders across enterprise AI/software, deep tech, and life sciences who focus on solving complex, real world problems in undercapitalized markets. Led by a team that has invested together for over a decade across multiple fund cycles, R1 invests across stages, partnering with founders to support creation, validation, and growth by providing the network and resources needed to build enduring businesses. With Midwest roots and national reach, R1 works alongside Rev1 Ventures' studio and a deep venture partner network to deliver hands-on support and a platform that extends well beyond capital. R1 backs founders at defining moments - where potential becomes progress and momentum drives growth.

SOURCE R1 Capital