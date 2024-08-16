R1 Concepts and Dynamic Friction Company Expand Operations with New 300,000 Square Foot Facility in Carson, California

"We're thrilled about this new chapter in our companies' growth," said Dan Nguyen, CEO. Post this

The new building, which will be the fourth location for R1 Concepts and Dynamic Friction Company, represents a major step forward in enhancing efficiency and increasing inventory capacity. The goal is to combine operations from two existing locations into this expansive new facility, tripling the companies' size and streamlining processes to better serve their growing customer base.

"We're thrilled about this new chapter in our companies' growth," said Dan Nguyen, CEO of R1 Concepts and Dynamic Friction Company. "This facility is not only a testament to our past success but a crucial investment in our future. It will allow us to operate more efficiently, expand our inventory, and ultimately deliver even better service to our customers."

In celebration of this milestone, R1 Concepts and Dynamic Friction Company will be sharing drone footage, videos, and photos of the new facility, showcasing its impressive scale and potential. The companies plan to begin operations in the new space by the end of the year with a gradual roll-in to ensure a smooth transition.

As R1 Concepts and Dynamic Friction Company continue to grow, this expansion highlights their dedication to innovation and excellence, paving the way for continued success in the years to come.

About R1 Concepts

Founded in 2004, R1 Concepts has established itself as a best-in-class leader in the automotive braking industry. Known for its award-winning products and unparalleled customer service, R1 Concepts specializes in high-performance brake components, including big brake kits, stainless steel braided lines, cross-drilled and slotted rotors, calipers, brake pads, and more. The company reaches consumers through major marketplaces including Amazon, AutoZone, and RockAuto.

About Dynamic Friction Company (DFC)

Established in 2016, Dynamic Friction Company (DFC) has quickly risen to become a premier manufacturer and wholesaler of replacement automotive brake products. DFC is renowned for producing industry-leading components such as rotors, pads, drums, shoes, sensors, and calipers, all designed to deliver superior performance and reliability. DFC has been recognized with the prestigious FMSI Award, reflecting its commitment to excellence and innovation. Partnering with original equipment (OE) manufacturers from around the world—including top-tier suppliers in China, Korea, Japan, Mexico, and Canada—DFC supplies its award-winning products to warehouse distributors worldwide, cementing its reputation as a trusted name in the automotive braking industry.

