R2 Companies Announces Expansion of Blu Dot Headquarters in Minneapolis

Blu Dot is a modern furniture designer and retailer – founded in Minneapolis in 1997. Today it owns and operates ten stores in major US Cities and three internationally.

"We started Blu Dot over 20 years ago in Northeast Minneapolis and have remained in this authentic and vibrant neighborhood ever since. Our headquarters spaces are the perfect environment to do our best creative work and we are excited to continue to grow right here in Northeast," says Blu Dot Founder John Christakos.

"Blu Dot's expansion in the Northeast Arts District is a testament to the neighborhoods explosive growth as the hub for innovation and the arts in Minneapolis," said Matt Pistorio, Principal at R2 Companies. "The irreplaceable post-industrial buildings at Crown-Arts perfectly complement Blu Dot's creative, hands-on ethos."

Blu Dot's Headquarters is located at the 20-acre Crown–Arts Center in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District – known for its history as the oldest settlement in the City. This neighborhood has been reinvented as a hub for innovative businesses and the arts. The submarket offers an authentic glimpse into the past through its mix of ornate churches, industrial grain silos, and Victorian architecture alongside new and sophisticated residential high rises, breweries and fine dining options.

