R2 helps the City of Weston become one of the premier smart cites in the US

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's technology partner; R2 Unified Technologies is excited to announce its involvement in helping the City of Weston become one of the smartest cities in the United States.

The City of Weston's technology infrastructure grew very organically since its inception in 1997 and they adopted their first Technology Strategic Plan in 2018. The Technology Strategic Plan provided a broad framework for the effective management of information technology in line with the city's broader operational strategic goals.

Weston needed a partner who understood its goals, understood their core applications, and the importance of building a strong foundation for the technology stack. Ryan Fernandes, Director of Technology for city explained: "If you do not build a strong infrastructure, you cannot expect to have stable and secure applications and services. R2 has helped us fortify our layers, year by year."

Their challenges to overcome:

Weston's users had more than tripled in a short period of time. Any solution must be scalable. Sustainable Architecture: The underlying network, compute, storage, and security aspects must be properly taken care of first.

The underlying network, compute, storage, and security aspects must be properly taken care of first. Cybersecurity Needs: Ransomware attacks posed a threat to municipalities. Weston had to be prepared for the worst.

The R2 Solution:

R2 proposed several technologies to address the challenges facing the City of Weston.

A software defined access (SDA) solution, powered by Cisco DNA Center (DNA);

Cisco StealthWatch, a best-in-class security solution;

Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE).

A major goal of the process was to adopt granular, user-based authentication as part of the SDA solution. A member of the marketing department working in City Hall one day could, ideally, go to work at the public works building the next day and have the exact same level of access they were used to. This would be the same whether workers were onsite at Weston municipal buildings, or if they were coming in over VPN while working remotely.

