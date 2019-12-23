R2 Venture Solutions Inc. /Townecraft Homewares LLC Acquires Kitchen Fair, a Division of Regal Ware

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R2 Venture Solutions Inc. and Townecraft Homewares are proud to announce the acquisition of the Kitchen Fair® brand from Regal Ware, Inc. Townecraft Homewares and Kitchen Fair will operate as separate and independent brand companies, with Townecraft Homewares serving as the managing operational entity. Bringing together these two industry icons creates a global distributor base of over 1500 independent sales consultants representing American made products.

Kitchen Fair is a successful marketer of unique, high-quality cast aluminum products sold through in-home show of flavors demonstrations, where friends gather to have fun and learn how to use the time-saving cookware while discovering new and exciting ways to prepare healthy meals.

Kitchen Fair has been part of the Regal Ware family of brands since 1984. Today, Regal Ware designs and builds the low-water, low-oil Kitchen Fair cookware product in their West Bend, WI facility and will continue their support of the Kitchen Fair brand by continuing to manufacture the best products possible.

"This transaction represents a perfect combination of a win-win-win for the Kitchen Fair organization, Townecraft and Regal Ware," said Jeff Reigle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regal Ware. "Townecraft is the logical and right partner to bring their expertise in the direct sales market to grow the brand and offer ongoing support to the sales organization to further their business."

Since Townecraft's acquisition in May 2018, by R2 Venture Solutions Inc., it has undertaken a transformational and evolutionary change to the paradigm to position it for growth and expansion – domestically and internationally. Under the leadership of Rafael A. Ramirez President & CEO, Townecraft Homewares has seen double-digit growth in distributor onboarding and sales revenues, along with several new and complementary products to its core product portfolio.

"Kitchen Fair presents a strategic distribution channel for our products in the Mexican, Central & South American and Caribbean markets creating a dynamic world of opportunities for Kitchen Fair's independent sales consultants. Together we will build on these two world-class brands, under our corporate umbrella, to offer the highest quality American made products in the hemisphere. We are excited and welcome the Kitchen Fair Team to the family!" said Rafael A. Ramirez President & CEO, Townecraft Homewares.

About Townecraft Homewares

Founded in 1947, Townecraft has offered exceptional quality for the value-conscious consumer worldwide. Townecraft continues to offer the highest quality American made cookware and related kitchen accessories; finely crafted cutlery, along with air and water purification systems. For over 72 years, Townecraft has met the demand for quality, service and value. All products are backed by exceptional customer service and warranties. Townecraft operates through a diverse network of independent entrepreneurs that undergo rigorous product training and are required to uphold the highest of business and integrity standards.

Over its seven decades, Townecraft has strived to ensure that its independent entrepreneur partners are provided with the level of support, guidance and coaching needed to be successful in managing their businesses as independent owner-operators. Townecraft is more committed than ever to ensuring its entrepreneurs are resourced and supported to achieve their personal and professional goals.

About Regal Ware

Regal Ware, Inc. is a privately-held, American-owned company that manufactures and markets exceptional quality stainless steel and cast aluminum cookware. Our products are designed to help strengthen families around the world by creating memorable experiences and traditions around the table. We reach those tables through a direct-to-consumer strategy, which helps empower and change the lives of our independent dealers and distributors in more than 60 countries across the globe, and is complemented by select retail engagements and our e­commerce platform.

For more than 100 years, cookware by Regal Ware has been produced in our Wisconsin manufacturing facilities, and is sold under a variety of brand names through direct-to-consumer channels, including Saladmaster® and Lifetime®. In addition, American Kitchen®, Christopher Kimball by 1919 Cookware™, and ESPRO coffee and tea presses are available online and in select retail locations. For more information, visit www.regalware.com.

Media Contact:

For Townecraft Homewares: Rafael A. Ramirez - rar@townecraft.com

For Regal Ware: Ryan Reigle - rreigle@regalware.com

