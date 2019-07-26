R2C Group Announces SheScales: a Marketing Accelerator for Female-Founded Companies

PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R2C Group is officially launching SheScales: a first-of-its-kind, women-led performance marketing accelerator that empowers female founders to scale fearlessly. R2C will provide performance marketing, brand strategy and research, as well as creative expertise to SheScales participants.

SheScales was born from CEO and co-founder Michelle Cardinal's entrepreneurial success and the strong desire to mentor and support other female founders to find that same success.

Cardinal, an influential industry leader with a career that spans more than 20 years in advertising and media, has been the driving force behind R2C's transactional brand-building approach to scaling companies. These companies will benefit from R2C's experience with DTC brands and performance-driven marketing, with the end goal to scale their businesses.

"We want to make sure that we are leveling the playing field for female founders. Men receive far more support not only financially, but with business resources and mentorship," said Cardinal. "We want to correct that imbalance and be a resource for female founders who want rapid growth. No other agencies are starting marketing accelerator programs that are focused on elevating female-founded companies. We want to leverage our experience as a female-founded and women-led agency."

SheScales will launch officially on August 20, 2019. Applications are open now! Companies looking to apply should visit: www.shescalesmarketing.com.

About R2C Group

R2C Group is an independent, women-led, performance-minded advertising agency for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands. We link strategy, creative and production with state-of-the-art audience targeting, dynamic media buying and advanced analytics to deliver on sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our approach, called Transactional Brand Building, is proven to produce transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, R2C now has over 200 employees in four offices across the U.S. For the last 20 years R2C has been scaling businesses such as Humana, Peloton, 23andMe, Chewy, SimpliSafe, SmileDirectClub, and Wayfair. For more, visit http://www.r2cgroup.com.

