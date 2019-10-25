R2i CEO Jennifer Quinlan to Join Adobe, MyEyeDr and Yext at ONWARD19 Conference

BALTIMORE, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R2i, a rapidly growing, independent digital marketing agency, announced today that R2i CEO Jennifer Quinlan will join a main stage panel discussion at Yext's ONWARD19 conference with Adobe's Head of Platform Partners & Strategy Cody Crnkovich and Yext's Senior Director of Product Marketing, Erin Jaeger. R2i is a Yext Strategic Alliance Partner and Adobe Gold Partner with three specializations, including their most recently awarded Adobe Advertising Cloud Search Specialization for the Americas region.

Yext's sold-out ONWARD19: The Future of Search conference will take place Oct. 29-30 at the New York Marriott Marquis on Broadway. The event will bring together more than 1,600 technology and marketing experts to explore the paradigm shift in search from chaotic results to verified answers In addition to keynotes from icons in the sports, entertainment, and marketing industries, ONWARD19 will feature more than 60 break-out sessions with speakers from top tech companies like Google and Amazon.

Quinlan will appear on the "1+1=3: Yext and Your CMS in Today's Customer Journey" panel with Crnkovich and Jaeger. The panelists will share their expertise on how Yext integration, paired with Adobe Experience Manager can help digital marketers drive high-intent traffic to owned digital experiences and how they can maximize their investments in their CMS.

On another panel, "Digital Transformation and Strategy in Today's Retail Environment," Sheryl Morgan, Digital Channel Lead at MyEyeDr., anR2i client, will speak alongside spokespeople from other leading consumer brands like T-Mobile and Primark. Through its work with R2i, MyEyeDr. has been able to enhance its customers' journeys and leverage Yext integrations to meet new consumers at the moment of intent.

"The way consumers search for knowledge, products, and services is evolving rapidly, and technology and marketing professionals need to stay on the leading edge by leveraging partner relationships that enrich customer experiences," said Quinlan. "R2i's partnership with industry leaders Adobe and Yext provides the technology solutions we need to deliver client success and the digital proficiency needed to maximize the customer journey."

R2i has achieved three areas of Adobe Solution Specialization as a Gold Partner in the Americas region: Adobe Advertising Cloud, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Analytics. Specialized partners must pass rigorous certification exams and prove their ability to deliver customer success in specific solution areas. As one of very few organizations with multiple certifications, R2i's Partner status in these critical solution areas reflects the agency's commitment to use data, insights and technology to help clients accelerate customer connections for reaching digital maturity.

Find out more about Yext's ONWARD19 conference at www.onward19.com . To learn more about R2i, please visit www.r2integrated.com .

About R2integrated

R2i is a full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Baltimore, Seattle, and Silicon Valley that creates digital solutions that connect and accelerate customer experiences to drive measurable impact for the clients we serve. Our core capabilities across strategy and insights, marketing technology, experience design, media, and digital marketing are designed to advance customer engagements and deliver measurable results. For over a decade, we have worked with both enterprise and mid-market brands to deploy best-in-class marketing technology solutions to support an integrated approach to managing the customer journey. R2i serves high tech, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, professional services, higher education/non-profit, and consumer clients including Microsoft, Pentair, Leidos, Perdue, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Atlantic Health System, MyEyeDr., Nuvance and Fiat Chrysler Uconnect.

