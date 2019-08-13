R2i Hires Andréa Waite as VP of Media Services

BALTIMORE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R2i, a rapidly growing, independent digital marketing agency, announced today that it has hired Andréa Waite as VP of Media Services. Andréa is a results-driven strategic marketing leader with over 15 years of diversified experience in delivering revenue for brands, agencies, and platforms. As VP of Media Services, she will lead the R2i team and services across an incredible roster of existing and net new clients.

Over the course of her career, Andréa has worked with some of the largest media agencies, holding managerial and/or leadership positions with MindShare, Carat, and Starcom MediaVest. While at Starcom MediaVest, Andréa served as Senior Vice President and Group Director where she led teams managing P&G North America and P&G China. She led strategic planning for over 20 brands across 5 categories in her last agency role. Her industry and client experience have spanned CPG, B2B tech, consumer tech, pharmaceutical and finance, with clients such as Cisco, Hershey's, Nokia, Novartis, Mars, UBS, and United Technologies (Otis), to name a few.

Most recently, Andréa was with Verizon Media (formerly AOL & Yahoo) leading the multi-million Dentsu Aegis Network global agency business. In that role, she was responsible for the strategic and commercial partnerships, including all C-suite/executive relationships. While at Verizon Media, she established them as a select global media partner and helped to secure an exclusive, first-ever data and DSP integration deal. Andréa has a wealth of experience across digital and traditional channels as well.

"After a thorough search, we are thrilled to have found just the right leader in Andréa Waite," said Jennifer Quinlan, R2i CEO. "Andréa's extensive experience and accomplishments are a major asset as R2i continues to execute high-performing campaigns for our clients. And she's a great cultural fit— highly adaptable, curious by nature and a creative problem-solver with a global mindset."

Over the past year, R2i has made strengthening its account services with a strategically-oriented diverse group of leaders a top priority. Each team member offers a unique set of expertise to contribute to continued growth at R2i. The teams are focused on vertically-oriented portfolios, which enables R2i to leverage the industry-specific knowledge and experience of its team to help clients solve their toughest marketing challenges. Andréa has the perfect skillset and mindset to lead R2i's Media Services team to success.

To learn more about R2i, visit http://www.r2integrated.com .

About R2integrated

R2i is an independent, full-service agency that creates digital solutions that connect and accelerate customer experiences to drive measurable impact for the clients we serve. Our core capabilities across strategy and insights, marketing technology, experience design, media, and digital marketing are designed to advance customer engagements and deliver measurable results. For over a decade we have worked with mid-market brands to deploy best-in-class marketing technology solutions to support an integrated approach to managing the customer journey. R2i serves high tech, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, professional services, higher education/non-profit, and consumer clients including Microsoft, Ingram Micro, Pentair, Leidos, American Cancer Society, University of Michigan, and Fiat Chrysler Uconnect. R2i is headquartered in Baltimore with offices in Seattle and Silicon Valley.

SOURCE R2i

Related Links

https://www.r2integrated.com

