R2i Hires Experienced Digital Marketing Business Development Executives to Capitalize on New Growth Opportunities

BALTIMORE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R2i, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, announced the hire of two business development vice presidents: Aaron Horowitz, who is focusing on the Great Lakes Midwest region and Justin Turner, who oversees business development in the Central US and Rockies. Both Horowitz and Turner bring strong track records of success in the digital marketing space to their new roles and are committed to ensuring that clients receive maximum value from their partnerships with R2i.

Prior to joining the R2i team, Horowitz successfully led client development and growth for a number of award-winning agencies, including 50,000feet, Acquity Group (now Accenture), iCrossing, imc2 and Razorfish. In past leadership positions, he worked with many well-known brands, including BCBS NC, Chicago Board of Trade, Coca-Cola, Discover Financial, FedEx, Global Hyatt, Highmark, NYSE, Procter & Gamble, Sears, United Airlines, USG and Voya. He holds a BA in communications from Columbia.

Turner also has extensive industry experience, joining R2i after successfully leading business development at Epsilon. Before that, he held key positions with Alterian and Yes Marketing, gaining valuable martech/adtech experience in these roles and focusing on cross-channel platforms and services. Turner's client engagements include major brands like Albertsons/Safeway, GNC, Kellogg, Party City, Patagonia and Verizon. He holds a BS from St. Ambrose University and an MS from Illinois State.

As experts on achieving brand success with digital marketing, Horowitz and Turner bring keen strategic insights to the table, which allow them to identify opportunities to help customers define objectives and create plans to exceed them. Backed by R2i's unique portfolio of services, they offer brands an opportunity to create more awareness, build deeper relationships and drive measurable impact using data, insights, experience design and technology to create highly engaging digital brand experiences.

"The pace of change in business, society and technology is accelerating and world-class digital tools and committed support is an essential component to win," said Kelly Kennedy, R2i CSO. "That's why R2i is expanding our team and developing new opportunities to help clients thrive and flourish. We're excited to welcome executives of Aaron's and Justin's caliber to the team and look forward to working with them to fuel client success."

To learn more about R2i's marketing technology solutions and strategic expertise in the digital marketing arena, please visit http://www.r2integrated.com.

About R2integrated

R2i is an independent, full-service agency that creates digital solutions that connect and accelerate customer experiences to drive measurable impact for the clients we serve. Our core capabilities across strategy and insights, marketing technology, experience design, media, and digital marketing are designed to advance customer engagements and deliver measurable results. For over a decade we have worked with mid-market brands to deploy best-in-class marketing technology solutions to support an integrated approach to managing the customer journey. R2i serves high tech, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, professional services, higher education/non-profit, and consumer clients including Microsoft, Ingram Micro, Pentair, Leidos, American Cancer Society, University of Michigan, and Fiat Chrysler Uconnect. R2i is headquartered in Baltimore with offices in Seattle and Silicon Valley.

