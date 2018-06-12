R2i Hires Kelly Kennedy As Chief Sales Officer

Kelly is a seasoned sales executive with deep experience in building and leading new business organizations. She brings to R2i a well-established track record of success in defining go-to-market strategies that increase new client acquisition and organizational growth. Prior to R2i, Kelly served as SVP of Global Sales for Yes Lifecycle Marketing (YLM), a leading global marketing services organization where under her leadership new business increased from $65 to $100 million. Before YLM, Kelly led new business for Jigsaw, a Salesforce company, and Merkle, Inc., a performance marketing agency where she grew sales from $50 to $250 million during her tenure.

"I'm confident Kelly's leadership, experience, and personal passion make her the perfect fit to lead business development growth for R2i. Her understanding of the industry and success in building high performance teams will not only expand opportunities, it will also bring a proven approach that will grow and scale our business. I'm thrilled to welcome such an accomplished leader to R2i to help lead and evolve our business to the next level," Jennifer Quinlan, R2i CEO, commented.

"I'm excited to be a part of R2i knowing the vision, roadmap, and goals that lie ahead. We have a great agency history, capabilities and demonstrated success proving the value we bring in accelerating customer connections to the mid-market. I believe we have a huge opportunity to help evolve the digital capabilities and maturity of brands leveraging technology, experience design and digital solutions to create better engagement with their customers across channels," says Kelly Kennedy.

Kelly Kennedy is based in R2i's Baltimore headquarter office. To learn more about R2i, visit http://www.r2integrated.com/.

About R2integrated

R2i is an independent, full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Baltimore, Seattle, St. Louis, and Silicon Valley that creates digital solutions that connect and accelerate customer experiences to drive measurable impact for the clients we serve. Our core capabilities across strategy and insights, marketing technology, experience design, media, and digital marketing are designed to advance customer engagements and deliver measurable results. For over a decade we have worked with mid-market brands to deploy best-in-class marketing technology solutions to support an integrated approach to managing the customer journey. R2i serves high tech, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, professional services, higher education/non-profit, and consumer clients including Microsoft, ServiceNow, Pentair, Leidos, American Cancer Society, Boston College, Atlantic Health System, and Fiat Chrysler Uconnect.

