R2i Hires Mark Eddy as VP of Channel Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

BALTIMORE, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R2i, a rapidly growing, independent digital marketing agency, announced today that it has hired Mark Eddy as VP of Channel Partnerships and Strategic Alliances. Eddy brings with him more than 15 years of experience driving business outcomes for clients through partnerships with industry leading technology vendors. As VP of Channel Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, Eddy will be focused on driving growth with key partners to continue R2i's record of connecting better customer experiences for both new and existing clients, through partner relationships with Adobe, Acquia, Sitecore, Marketo and Yext.

Prior to joining R2i, Mark was a Partner Sales Manager for Adobe leading the introduction of Adobe's Digital Experience platform to the world's biggest brands. Eddy has a strong track record in defining and aligning channel partner/sales strategies, programs and revenue performance. Early in Eddy's career as an individual contributor, he leveraged partners heavily in his go-to-market strategy, which provided unique insight into how best to develop a scalable channel program. He brings a strong understanding of the marketing technology space as well as a demonstrated success in leveraging strategic partnerships on behalf of distinguished marketing technology solutions providers, such as Oracle, Sage and Marketo.

"Our leadership team has worked with Mark for many years. During that period, he created successful results for our clients," said R2i Chief Sales Officer Kelly Kennedy. "His vast experience and track record make him a great fit for R2i and our clients as we continue to grow. We couldn't be more pleased that he's decided to join R2i." Eddy's experience and accomplishments, as well cultural compatibility makes him a great fit to the team at R2i. Mark will be responsible for developing, building and maintaining strong business relationships with channel partners across leadership, sales, marketing and technical delivery teams. "After serving as R2i's Marketo Partner Manager, I saw how amazing the agency's team and culture were, not to mention the results R2i produced for its clients," Mark said. "I knew it was a company I wanted to be a part of and am thrilled they've brought me on board."

About R2integrated

R2i is an independent, full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Baltimore, Seattle, and Silicon Valley that creates digital solutions that connect and accelerate customer experiences to drive measurable impact for the clients we serve. Our core capabilities across strategy and insights, marketing technology, experience design, media, and digital marketing are designed to advance customer engagements and deliver measurable results. For over a decade, we have worked with both enterprise and mid-market brands to deploy best-in-class marketing technology solutions to support an integrated approach to managing the customer journey. R2i serves high tech, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, professional services, higher education/non-profit, and consumer clients including Microsoft, Pentair, Leidos, Purdue, Johns Hopkins, Atlantic Health System, and Fiat Chrysler Uconnect.

