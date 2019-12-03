R2i Sweeps Up Four More Industry Awards for Digital Excellence

BALTIMORE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R2i, a leading digital marketing agency, announced today that it has won four awards that highlight its commitment to help marketers accelerate customer connections through more insights, data, technology and killer creative. The wins include a W3 Award and three Davey Awards, which are both governed by the International Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

"These awards endorse R2i's ability to help our clients reach their consumers digitally in a more effective and impactful way," said Jennifer Quinlan, R2i CEO. "Not only are they a testament to the results we deliver, but also the dedication and talent of the employees who make up the R2i team."

The W3 Awards honor creative professionals for digital excellence in web design, advertising, marketing, mobile applications, video and social media. It's the first major web competition that is accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms and everyone in between. R2i won the Silver Award for Website Design for its refresh of the Eversense XL global website. Eversense XL is manufactured by R2i's client Senseonics, a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems.

R2i also won three Davey awards – honoring the achievements of the "Creative Davids" who derive their strength from big ideas, rather than stratospheric budgets. R2i took home a Silver Award in print campaign/promotional branding for its work with high tech security innovator Idaptive; a second Silver Award in corporate identity/package design for its work with Amazon Web Services; and a third Silver Award in the integrated campaign/marketing effectiveness category for its work with spa equipment provider Pentair Pools.

About R2integrated

R2i is a full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Baltimore, Seattle, and Silicon Valley that creates digital solutions that connect and accelerate customer experiences to drive measurable impact for the clients we serve. Our core capabilities across strategy and insights, marketing technology, experience design, media, and digital marketing are designed to advance customer engagements and deliver measurable results. For over a decade, we have worked with both enterprise and mid-market brands to deploy best-in-class marketing technology solutions to support an integrated approach to managing the customer journey. R2i serves healthcare, higher education, high tech, industrial/manufacturing, professional services, non-profit, and consumer clients including Microsoft, Pentair, Leidos, Purdue, Johns Hopkins, Atlantic Health System, and Fiat Chrysler Uconnect.

