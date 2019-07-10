R2i Sweeps Up Multiple Awards for High-Performance

BALTIMORE, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R2i, a leading digital marketing agency, announced today that it has won multiple awards highlighting and honoring the work it has done for its clients. The awards include an AMA Baltimore MX Award, seven Muse awards and three 2019 Communicators Awards. This impressive lineup of accolades is a testament to the innovation and excellence of the R2i's team, the high-quality of its campaigns and the strong relationships the agency has with its clients.

"At R2i, our client's success is our top priority, that also means delivering results that enable them to thrive in a competitive world," said Jennifer Quinlan, R2i CEO. "These awards showcase our team's talent, as well as the outstanding partnerships that we have built with our clients across the country."

The American Marketing Association Baltimore Chapter MX Awards celebrate local organizations and agencies that demonstrate marketing excellence in creativity, execution and results. TEKsystems, won an award for Best Integrated B2B Campaign of the Year. TEKsystems partnered with R2i to shift its perception in the market from IT Staffing to a full-service solutions partner. This campaign focused specifically on its digital experience practice. The R2i team developed a new creative concept and an integrated campaign that incorporated a 3-dimensional mailer, email, media and social.

Additionally, R2i clients Idaptive and MobileIron received four and three 2019 Muse Creative Awards. The Muse Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who possess the unique ability to inspire with a concept, idea or design – whether through traditional materials or electronic media. In partnership with R2i, Idaptive won Silver awards in the Corporate Identity category for Brand Identity, Logos and Corporate Identity, as well as a Rose Gold award for Promotions. In partnership with MobileIron, R2i submitted work in the Corporate Identity and Integrated Marketing categories and won: a Platinum award for Logos, a Gold award for Brand Identity and a Silver award for Company Branding.

R2i's work was also recognized by the 2019 Communicators Awards. The agency won awards for the work it executed with partners Leidos, Atlantic Health Systems and Pentair. The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications. Receiving over 6,000 entries annually from companies and agencies of all sizes, makes it one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

