R2integrated Accelerates Growth Strategy and welcomes New Additions to the Business Development Team

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R2integrated, an award-winning digital experience agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Hayden and Matt Ozsvath as Vice Presidents of Business Development. They will each support new client growth and expansion across the U.S. through adoption of the Adobe Experience Cloud.

Tom Hayden joins R2i as Vice President of Business Development to further deepen and develop R2i's presence throughout the Northeast region. Hayden, based in the Boston area, has led business development roles with responsibility for the Northeast, East Coast and nationally. His professional experience includes sales and sales leadership positions at Hero Digital, Bulldog Solutions (acquired by Hero Digital), Harte-Hanks, HubSpot and Avention, now Dun & Bradstreet.

"I am very excited to join an agency like R2i," states Hayden. "I am incredibly inspired by the company's mission and commitment to each of their clients. I look forward to propelling future growth and maturing market share."

Matt Ozsvath also joins R2i's expansion as Vice President of Business Development to boost growth throughout the Midwest region. Ozsvath, based in the Chicago area, is a former Adobe senior account executive who directed go-to-market strategies for enterprise organizations. His expertise in delivering unique value propositions, paving ways to digital transformation, and driving net revenue will add instrumental value to the organization. Prior to Adobe, Ozsvath led engagement creation, experience orchestration, data, connectivity, and online interaction optimization for key clients at Oracle.

Ozsvath commented, "It's a fitting transition to an organization like that of R2integrated. R2i, in partnership with Adobe, is reinventing the customer experience through digital transformation. I look forward to bringing my enterprise sales and expertise to R2i as we continue to develop digital solutions that connect customer experiences to drive unprecedented impact."

Hayden and Ozsvath bring extensive commercial experience in both functional and sales management roles. They are exceptionally passionate about fostering client success and transforming the customer experience.

As an Adobe Platinum Partner, R2i is committed to both strengthen and advance its portfolio with talent possessing leading knowledge and excellence.

"2021 will be a year of immense growth and evolution as we continue to lead organizations in their pivot to digital transformation by achieving each organization's objectives. It's time to deliver experiences that are targeted, predictive, and responsive," said Chief Commercial Officer Chris Hessler of R2i. "The addition of Tom and Matt will support continued delivery of impactful and actionable initiatives to clients and prospects, that enhance their competitive advantages."

About R2integrated

R2integrated is an award-winning digital experience agency focused on integrating technology to accelerate results for our clients. With broad U.S. presence, our expertise extends across the creation of high-impact and dynamic customer experiences, from build to activation to optimization. R2i's value is rooted in a tight integration of data, insights, technology, and strategic design, and is deepened by our close partnership with Adobe. Serving well-known brands like Johns Hopkins University, Hershey's, W.R. Grace, and Dreyer's Ice Cream, R2i clients span diversified segments including healthcare, higher education, consumer, manufacturing, high-tech, financial and professional services. Customers today expect connected, convenient, and immersive digital experiences from brands. Creating those experiences is our passion.

