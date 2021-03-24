R2integrated, Adobe Summit - The Digital Conference 2021 Platinum Sponsor, to Host Fireside Chat on Measuring & Influencing Customer Journeys Through Analytics

BALTIMORE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R2integrated , an award-winning digital experience agency, today announced that R2i Chief Technology Officer Michael Paige will host a fireside chat with Tony Martin, Director, Regional Marketing, W.R. Grace & Co., at the upcoming global Adobe Summit - Digital Experience Conference. R2i, a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program, is also a Platinum Sponsor of the conference, which is a must-attend event. The free virtual event takes place April 27-29, 2021.

Last year, R2i earned Adobe Accredited Solution status in two key sectors: manufacturing and higher education. The badges, which were granted by certified Adobe technical experts, signal that R2i solutions demonstrate best-in-class innovation and are capable of delivering sophisticated digital experiences complemented by Adobe Experience Cloud.

Summit participants can register to watch R2i's virtual fireside chat on April 28,2021 from 4-4:30 p.m. EDT. Paige and Martin, in the session titled "Measuring & Influencing the Customer Journey Through Analytics," will discuss how a global manufacturer uses analytics to standardize multi-channel experiences, refine marketing investments and connect analyses to actions that consistently improve the customer experience.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to chat with Tony during this session and examine how R2i and W.R. Grace have partnered to optimize the marketing analytics journey," Paige said. "This is the perfect time to share ideas and lessons learned as brands look for new ways to shape customer experiences in a productive way and gain the insights they need to make the right decisions on marketing spend. Participants will see a real-world business case that demonstrates how modern measurement tools create value."

"R2i and Adobe share a long-term commitment to deliver exceptional digital experiences to organizations and their customers, and Adobe Summit – The Digital Conference provides an excellent opportunity for participants to expand their skills, network with peers and get inspired about the future of the customer experience," said Lisa Hudson, Head of Solutions Partners, Adobe. "We're excited for R2i's sponsorship and look forward to sharing ideas and engaging with Experience Makers from around the world during the conference."

With a specialization in Adobe Advertising Cloud, R2i is an established Adobe Platinum Solution Partner that helps clients amplify their digital foundation and create impactful customer experiences. Find out more about R2i at https://www.r2integrated.com. Learn more about Adobe Summit 2021 at https://summit.adobe.com.

