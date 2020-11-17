R2integrated Elevates Adobe Partnership with Accredited Solution Status for Higher Education and Manufacturing

BALTIMORE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R2integrated, an award-winning digital experience agency, today announced it has been awarded highly-coveted Adobe Accredited Solution badges in two major industries: manufacturing and higher education. The endorsements, granted by certified Adobe technical experts, signify that R2i solutions demonstrate best-in-class innovation and rich, digital experiences at scale, leveraging Adobe's powerful Experience Cloud technology, combined with R2i's domain expertise

An established Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, R2i achieved its Adobe Accredited Solution status after a rigorous and thorough review process. Platinum partners are recognized as companies with significant presence in multiple Adobe geographic areas and deep Specialized Adobe practices in multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.

"Adobe standards in digital marketing and customer experience are among the highest in the world. It's inspiring and gratifying for R2i to work closely alongside Adobe to achieve these certifications," said Richard Neff, R2i CEO. "These badges assure our clients in higher education and manufacturing that their solutions are designed, built and tested to meet their most rigorous performance expectations."

Receipt of Adobe Solution badges deepens the relationship between Adobe and R2i, furthering alignment to ensure optimal, scalable and strategic long-term solutions for clients and prospects. Each badge exhibits technical and market verification of R2integrated's unique and personalized solutions developed on Adobe platforms, and are considered universally to be world leading in trusted and advanced digital marketing technology.

"R2i and Adobe have a longstanding joint commitment to providing the best possible digital experiences to companies and their customers," commented Lisa Hudson, Head of Solutions Partners at Adobe, "We're pleased that R2i has taken this next step in providing exceptional solutions to its clients in manufacturing and higher education."

As an Adobe Solution Partner with earned specializations in Adobe Analytics, Adobe Search and Adobe Experience Manager, R2i brings a unique hands-on approach to helping clients define their digital foundation roadmap by constructing high-performance marketing solutions and campaigns that are integrated, agile and results-driven. R2integrated and their team of certified Adobe technologists are committed to creating and evolving complex digital solutions that connect customer experiences to drive unprecedented impact.

To learn more about R2i, visit http://www.r2integrated.com.

Media Contact

Sophie Kelner

[email protected]

719-239-3185

About R2integrated

R2integrated is an award-winning digital experience agency focused on integrating technology to accelerate results for our clients. With a presence across the United States, our expertise connects and extends the creation of high-impact and dynamic customer experiences, from build to activation to optimization. R2i's value is rooted in a tight integration of data, insights, technology, and strategic design, and deepened through our close partnership with Adobe. Serving well-known brands like Dover Corporation, Johns Hopkins University, Hershey's, Pentair and Perdue, R2i clients span a wide range across healthcare, higher ed, consumer, manufacturing, high-tech, financial and professional services. Customers today expect connected, convenient, and immersive digital experiences from brands. Creating those experiences is our ambition, and our passion.

SOURCE R2integrated