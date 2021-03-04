R2integrated Expands Leadership Talent with Addition of CFO Kim Clarke

Clarke comes to R2i with experience gained at a number of leading public and private companies in the digital marketing industry. Most recently, she was CFO at iPromo, a promotional products provider; previously, she spent several years as CFO for Digital Kitchen, a digital experience business, with a strong operational focus, and as Senior Vice President of Finance for Sapient Razorfish, a Publicis Groupe agency, where she oversaw the North America commercial finance team and a lead member of the finance team in the integration of two businesses.

"Kim's record of accomplishment across multiple firms and business challenges will be highly beneficial as we continue to position R2i for the future," said Richard Neff, Chief Executive Officer of R2i. "Her enterprise agency experience will enhance our capabilities and help us scale to meet the emerging digital segments we serve."

Clarke has also served in various executive financial positions at The Marketing Store, Elkay Manufacturing, Zyman Group, and Scientific Atlanta. She began her career with accounting and auditing roles at Ralston Foods and The Kellogg Company.

"R2i, in partnership with Adobe, is a leader in the development of exceptional customer experiences," commented Clarke. "I look forward to bringing my background and perspective to R2i in accelerating results for our clients."

About R2integrated

R2integrated is an award-winning digital experience agency focused on integrating technology to accelerate results for our clients. With a presence across the United States, our expertise connects and extends the creation of high-impact and dynamic customer experiences, from build to activation to optimization. R2i's value is rooted in a tight integration of data, insights, technology, and strategic design, and deepened through our close partnership with Adobe. Serving well-known brands like Johns Hopkins University, Hershey's, Pentair and Redstone Federal Credit Union, R2i clients span a wide range across healthcare, higher education, consumer, manufacturing, high-tech, financial and professional services. Customers today expect connected, convenient, and immersive digital experiences from brands. Creating those experiences is our mission.

