R3 Continuum Expands Clinical Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Market Impact

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Continuum today announced the expansion of its senior clinical leadership team with the appointments of David Wright, Psy.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy, and Maria Whitter, MSW, LCSW, CEAP, SAP, as Vice President of Clinical Services. These appointments underscore R3's continued investment in clinical excellence, innovation, and scalable growth as demand for high-impact workplace behavioral health solutions continues to accelerate.

David Wright Maria Whitter

In his role, Dr. Wright will lead R3's clinical market strategy, guide the development of differentiated service models, and serve as a primary clinical voice to employers, brokers, consultants, and industry partners. He brings more than two decades of experience spanning workplace behavioral health strategy, enterprise program leadership, and market-facing innovation, including senior leadership roles at Headspace, meQuilibrium, and Anthem. Widely respected for blending clinical depth with commercial insight, Dr. Wright will play a key role in strengthening R3's market leadership and growth trajectory.

Whitter will oversee enterprise clinical operations, advance R3's clinical delivery strategy, strengthen data-informed quality oversight, and ensure consistent, high-quality care across R3's national footprint. She brings more than 20 years of behavioral health leadership experience across clinical operations, workplace wellbeing, regulatory compliance, crisis response, and program innovation, with prior leadership roles at Optum, Centene, and Magellan Health. Known for building high-performing teams and scalable, evidence-based programs, Whitter will focus on operationalizing excellence as R3 continues to expand.

Together, Wright and Whitter will partner closely across operations, data, technology, strategy, and client teams to ensure R3 delivers measurable outcomes, clinical credibility, and differentiated value at scale.

"As R3 continues to grow, it's critical that our leadership structure evolves alongside our ambition," said Scott T. Alfieri, Chief Executive Officer of R3 Continuum. "David and Maria bring complementary strengths that deepen our clinical foundation while positioning us for the next phase of growth. These appointments reflect our commitment to scaling excellence, strengthening our market impact, and ensuring R3 remains the trusted partner employers rely on for workplace behavioral health."

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum is the leader in specialty workplace behavioral health solutions, helping organizations strengthen resilience, elevate performance, and support the mental wellbeing of their people. Grounded in clinical excellence and driven by measurable impact, R3 delivers the right support at the right moment—helping individuals, teams, and organizations thrive while achieving meaningful business outcomes.

SOURCE R3 Continuum