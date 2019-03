ELK GROVE, Ill., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Reliable Redistribution Resource has joined the Strategic Market Alliance (SMA) to expand within the Janitorial/Sanitary (Jan-San) and non-food disposable markets. R3's product and logistical solutions are now formally available to SMA members thanks to our new partnership.

SMA is a member-owned cooperative comprised of prominent distributors in North America who provide janitorial, sanitation, and foodservice packaging products and related services. This new partnership with SMA enables R3 to redistribute Janitorial, sanitation, and non-food disposable products to a wider market and to share the R3 Factor with more customers.

"We are excited about the high potential that our new partnership offers SMA members, manufacturing suppliers and mutual customers." - Chris Rowe, SMA Solutions

"We are excited about our new relationship with SMA. We see the SMA members are strategic partner to our long term JanSan and paper business. We look forward to the future." – Mike Stuckey Vice President, National Accounts

R3 reaffirms its commitment to the Jan-San industry through this decision to partner with SMA.

R3 is a national organization who services the United States, Canada and Mexico from more than 70 distribution centers. With over 300,000 products, 5,000+ employees and access to over 160 distribution centers R3 has the largest and most experienced sales and support team in the industry.

SOURCE R3 Reliable Redistribution Resource