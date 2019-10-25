R3 Performance Products Now the Official Reproduction Body Shell, Chassis and Suspension of "Gone in 60 Seconds" ELEANOR®

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Performance Products is excited to announce it now has a licensing deal with Denice Halicki's company Eleanor Licensing LLC to be the Official Reproduction Body Shells, Chassis and Suspension for "Gone in 60 Seconds" ELEANOR® Star Cars being hand built by Brand New Muscle Car.

"This is an exciting time," says Michael Leone from Gone in 60 Seconds, Eleanor Licensing LLC and Car Designer of the Lee Iacocca (Father of the Mustang) IACOCCA 45th Silver Anniversary Fastback Edition. "After driving Eleanor with the new R3's reproduction body shell and suspension, you know in seconds why Ford Motor Company licensed R3 to build reproduction body shells, chassis and suspension. It's amazing you get both worlds, comfort and when you push the pedal down… it has that tight racing-track feel as in all super cars."

These all-new, all-metal, Ford-Licensed reproduction body shells are available now. They are real Ford Mustangs with Ford Vehicle Serial Numbers for title and registration. They are hand-crafted and built from scratch by R3PP in Tulsa, Oklahoma. R3's proprietary suspension system utilizes the very best characteristics of modern handling and performance while updating the geometry and construction of the classic muscle car. With adjustable coil-over shocks and billet aluminum arms, this kit is built to last. The R3 rear cantilever system transforms your ride from tractor trailer to luxury sedan. R3's suspension installation is bolt-on and simple.

About R3 Performance Products

R3 Performance Products is your #1 source for Official Ford-Licensed Body Shells and performance suspension systems. When you need the best quality reproduction body shells and restomod suspension to make your classic car look and ride like a modern dream look no further than R3PP. Ford Motor Company trademarks and Trade Dress used under license. www.r3pp.com. Copyright © 2019 R3 Performance Products.

About Gone in 60 Seconds and Eleanor Licensing

Denice Halicki owns the Copyrights and Trademarks in "Gone in 60 Seconds" and the Star Car character ELEANOR® as she appears (looks/image) in the 2000 remake and the 1974 Gone in 60 Seconds. Gone in 60 Seconds, Halicki films and Eleanor Licensing are operated by Ms. Halicki and business partner Michael Leone. The companies develop new entertainment products, motion pictures, license and distribute worldwide merchandising products from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and ELEANOR® and the other Halicki Films: The Junkman, Deadline Auto Theft and Gone in 60 Seconds 1989, including the Official Licensed "Gone in 60 Seconds" ELEANOR® Star Car Character. For more information go to: www.gonein60seconds.com

