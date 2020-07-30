R3 Score Retains MWWPR As Agency Of Record

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, has been selected by R3 Score Technologies (R3), a first-of-its-kind AI powered FinTech, software-as-a-service (SaaS) business providing criminal justice risk models. R3's core product empowers business decision makers with risk models that take in static and dynamic data to provide context to who a person was, is and could be. As a result, the more than 70 million Americans living with a criminal record now have a path toward financial inclusion and economic justice. The agency will add the Baltimore-based technology company to its growing roster of tech and social impact clients.

"R3's mission and goals at the intersection of tech, financial services, and social innovation is a strength for MWWPR," said Kristie Taylor, executive vice president, and technology practice lead at MWWPR. "Fostering awareness and educating on the complex issues surrounding criminal background screening as part of a continued dialogue of inclusion in the United States makes this a particularly meaningful assignment for us."

MWWPR will support R3's corporate communications strategy, executive visibility, and the launch of a campaign to call the financial services sector to action on equality, Bank on 100 Million.

"Racial and economic inequities coupled with a disproportionate impact of the legal system on Black Americans is at the center of America's current civil unrest. These only highlight the ways a criminal record and traditional credit score are in need of a modern alternative," said Teresa Hodge, CEO, R3 Score. "R3 Score is perfectly positioned to lead the market adoption of more modern risk models for the next normal and we are pleased to partner with MWWPR on this next phase of growth. The team's expertise and care in their approach to diversity and inclusion, social impact, technology, and digital strategy made them the perfect partner."

MWWPR agency will provide fifty percent of its scope of services pro bono to R3 Score as part of the agency's commitment to supporting black-owned businesses and giving voice to the underserved communities.

