R3 Stem Cell Announces 2 Day Stem Cell Training Course in Tijuana, Mexico on September 20 and 21

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Stem Cell, LLC (R3) announced that they will be offering a 2 Day Stem Cell Training Course in Mexico. The course takes place in Tijuana, Mexico on September 20th and 21st. The R3 Regenerative Medicine Training Course provides an educational experience for practitioners from Mexico or the United States who desire to offer stem cell and PRP procedures.

The R3 Stem Cell training course gives strategies on how to become a stem cell authority and emphasizes their focus on the patient's experience and journey.

This course features a basic understanding of the science of regenerative therapies as well as a comprehensive training for aesthetics, musculoskeletal, neurologic, autoimmune, urologic, cardiopulmonary, imaging, and sales/marketing. Early bird registration includes a $1,000 discount, and those bringing administrators receive 50% off. Register today at https://stemcelltrainingcourse.org.

"We started the R3 Regenerative Medicine Training Course to give practitioners an invaluable educational course that goes step-by step through the patient's journey." said Dr. David Greene, MD/MBA, R3 Stem Cell founder and CEO. "Our goal is to help attendees take the next step to becoming compassionate, knowledgeable and highly skilled regenerative medicine practitioners."

The course is made up of presentations regarding the patient journey along with practical training sessions from Board Certified, Fellowship Trained procedure experts. Attendees will receive hands-on learning with procedures from top providers in the industry and will engage in sales conversions and role play. All paid attendees will also receive a free stem cell procedure and facial rejuvenation treatment.

The R3 Stem Cell training course gives strategies on how to become a stem cell authority and emphasizes their focus on the patient's experience and journey. Elena Frid MD states, "I want to personally thank you for creating a very open environment for all physicians to hear, explore, and exchange ideas and techniques regarding stem cell therapy. It was as equally impressive to actually see, touch, and perform some of the procedures on patients and colleagues. Your staff was amazing and extremely accommodating to everyone's needs and wants. The trainers of the course are passionate leaders from diverse backgrounds that use collaboration and experience to give trainees the tools to succeed."

Dr. Greene explains, "The course is designed so that the providers have immediate skills and knowledge to bring home with them. Trainees learn procedure protocols, imaging techniques, and sales training skills while interacting with real patients through our Heroes Program."

About R3 Stem Cell

R3 Stem Cell is the national leader in regenerative therapies. Its mission is to educate patients and empower providers. R3 partners with top stem cell centers to help patients repair and regenerate damaged tissue leading to health improvement – without the need for surgery. The organization's regenerative biologics include amniotic and umbilical cord tissue that provides millions of regenerative cells. To date, R3 providers have performed over 11,000 safe, first-rate procedures at its centers with biologics prepared in an FDA-certified lab. Learn more at www.r3stemcell.com or call (844) GET-STEM.

Media Contact

Nicole Boyd

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 703

219581@email4pr.com

SOURCE R3 Stem Cell

Related Links

http://www.r3stemcell.com

