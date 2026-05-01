R3 Ventures Joins Forbright Bank on Chase Tower Acquisition in Chevy Chase, Maryland

Forbright Bank taps R3 Ventures to bring dedicated asset management expertise to its strategic headquarters acquisition

CHEVY CHASE, Md., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Ventures, a Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment, development, and advisory firm, announced its role as partner and asset manager in Forbright Bank's acquisition of Chase Tower at 4445 Willard Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Forbright Bank, the building's anchor tenant and lead investor, brought R3 Ventures into the transaction to co-invest and provide operational oversight of the 12-story, Class A mixed-use property.

Chase Tower

Leveraging its deep local market knowledge and hands-on operational approach, R3 Ventures will serve as asset manager for Chase Tower, overseeing leasing strategy, capital improvements, and day-to-day performance of the building. JBG SMITH will serve as property manager, providing continuity of service for existing and prospective tenants. Cushman & Wakefield acted as advisor to purchaser, and Eastdil Secured acted as advisor to seller for the transaction.

"R3 Ventures is honored to have worked alongside Forbright Bank in the acquisition of Chase Tower and to serve as asset manager going forward," says David Ritchey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of R3 Ventures. "The property is a premier offering in the Bethesda-Chevy Chase market, and we look forward to delivering a tenant experience befitting the quality of the asset."

Chase Tower comprises 227,000 square feet of Class A office space and 18,000 square feet of neighborhood retail space. Forbright Bank has occupied the building as its headquarters since 2020 and will continue to anchor the property as its primary tenant. "Forbright Bank is thrilled to be the new owners of Chase Tower, and we're pleased to have R3 Ventures serve as our asset management partner," says John Devereux, President Real Estate Finance at Forbright Bank. "We're confident that our commitment to the property, combined with R3's deep office expertise, will yield exceptional results."

Forbright plans to make meaningful technology and modernization upgrades to the building, with R3 Ventures supporting that effort in its asset management capacity to further position Chase Tower as a premier destination for top-tier tenants.

About R3 Ventures

R3 Ventures is a Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment, development, and advisory firm with sourcing and execution capabilities across the United States. Co-founded by Kai Reynolds and David Ritchey, R3 blends the expertise of a nationally recognized leadership team within a nimble, boutique structure. The firm is grounded in the belief that value creation is achieved through relationships and exceptional execution, bringing a collaborative, partner-focused approach to investors, tenants, property owners, and communities. For more information, visit www.r3ventures.com.

About Forbright Bank

Forbright Bank (www.forbrightbank.com) is an FDIC-insured bank and commercial lender focused on helping to build a brighter future. Forbright is committed to exceptional client service by providing seamless, innovative personal banking services to depositors and creative financing solutions to middle market businesses and investors in healthcare, technology, financial services, real estate, and other industries.

SOURCE R3 Ventures