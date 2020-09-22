R3eWaste Opens New Computer & Electronics Recycling Center in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- R3eWaste Austin today announces the opening of their Austin, Texas eWaste recycling center. The 10,000 square foot facility is a zero-landfill eWaste recycling facility that serves residential and commercial customers, with free pickups for businesses.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the team behind R3eWaste has over two decades of experience recycling electronics, computers and other eWaste. Unlike most eWaste recyclers in Austin, R3 also provides electronics recycling services for residential drop-offs.

Kyle Sanders, CEO of R3eWaste Austin commented that "R3eWaste is honored to open our new electronics recycling center in North Austin. We look forward to serving the residential and business community, building our reputation as an industry-leading recycler in greater Central Texas, and establishing mutually-beneficial relationships with other recyclers in the region.

The new 10,000 square foot location is located at 2216 Rutland Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78758. Residential customers are able to drop-off any computers or electronics for recycling at the residential drop-off, located behind the building.

R3eWaste accepts all standard electronic components, data center equipment, computers, monitors, TVs (even CRTs), printers, cell phones, batteries, cameras, audio equipment, UPS devices, credit card devices, and much more.

For more information about R3eWaste, including information about their ITAD and partner programs, please visit their website or call 512-714-3939 to speak with a recycling expert today. While residential drop-offs are accepted during business hours, it's recommended to call ahead to alert the warehouse of a pending drop-off.

Media Contact:

Kyle Sanders

512-714-3939

[email protected]

SOURCE R3eWaste

