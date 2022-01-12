R3SET AND PARIS HILTON URGE YOU TO RESET YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH STRESS IN 2022

"I found R3SET at a special time in my life through a trusted friend," shared Paris Hilton, entrepreneur, and Chief Inspiration Officer for R3SET. "I declared 2021 was going to be my reset year, and with R3SET supporting me, I took on some of my biggest life goals – from telling my story and advocating for real change for children in congregate care, to launching new entertainment businesses to ultimately marrying the love of my life. Stress is common for everyone but R3SET has been my secret weapon. I look forward to what 2022 has ahead and hope you will join me in making this your reset year."

R3SET is an innovative botanical stress supplement that helps make stress less stressful through its daytime, CALM, and nighttime, UNWIND, routine*. R3SET also offers subscription services, complete with a 14-day plan to help master stress, featuring daily tips, educational articles, and expert insights.

"The new year is a time for new beginnings, so what better time to set goals to restart your wellness and mental health journey than right now," said Dr. Eric First, Co-Founder of R3SET and a Fellow of the American Institute of Stress. "With R3SET botanical stress support, you can enter the new year feeling balanced, with a changed mindset, and a new relationship with stress."

Today, more than ever, it's important for us to balance our stress levels as day-to-day life, workplace norms, schools, and health protocols continue to change. Stress affects everyone:

More than three-quarters of adults report symptoms of stress, including headache, tiredness, or sleeping problems. (American Psychological Association, 2019)

Eighty percent of U.S. workers say they experience stress on the job. (American Institute of Stress)

Nearly half of all U.S. adults (49%) say that stress has negatively affected their behavior (American Psychological Association, 2020) (SOURCE)

R3SET's approach to stress support is not to extinguish, but to conquer stress holistically by utilizing ancient ingredients, like ashwagandha and valerian root, combined with modern technology to create a product that helps one stay calm to focus on the day and helps you naturally fall and stay asleep at night.

"January is always a good time to take a deep breath and look back at the past year and set new goals for the year ahead," said Harris Rabin, Co-Founder of R3SET. "We encourage people to start coping with the ever-changing stress levels we're facing in today's unique world and see how you can improve your life in simple ways."

The physical and emotional effects of stress can affect three main body systems: nervous, endocrine, and immune. When a person is stressed, these systems that normally work in harmony are thrown off balance which can lead to both chronic physical and emotional effects if the stress persists. In one capsule, R3SET combines a unique blend of natural and active botanicals carefully chosen to provide the most complete stress solution by supporting the balance of these systems. *

R3SET currently offers two products, CALM and UNWIND. R3SET CALM helps you stay calm to focus on your day, * and R3SET UNWIND helps you naturally fall and stay asleep at night. *

R3SET is proudly manufactured in the USA, derived from natural active botanicals, and is non-drowsy and caffeine and melatonin-free.

R3SET is a botanical stress supplement that helps make stress less stressful. R3SET works on the three-body systems that are most impacted by stress – nervous, endocrine, and immune – to provide the most complete stress solution. * R3SET's mission is to empower people to master their stress by providing a holistic toolkit of scientifically validated non-stigmatizing products, techniques, education, and services. R3SET was formulated by stress experts using twelve natural and active botanicals collectively backed by more than 200 scientific studies. R3SET is proudly manufactured in the USA, vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free, melatonin-free, caffeine-free, and made with natural colors. For more information, please visit www.r3set.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

