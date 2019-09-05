R9B adds Executives to Sales team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B (root9B, LLC), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services, and training, today announced two new additions to its executive sales team.

R9B is proud to announce and welcome Scott Lindquist as Vice President, North American Enterprise Sales and Paul DiBello as Senior Vice President, Global Business Development. Together they will be responsible for sales team leadership, driving revenue, contributing to the R9B Partner Program and vendor selection.

"I am thrilled to be part of the R9B team. My entire career has been spent in the technology industry and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing 'best of class' security solutions to R9B's current and future customers," says DiBello.

Tim Lawson, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, states, "We are very excited to welcome Scott and Paul to our team at R9B. Not only will they help grow customer relationships, but they will also be integral in the expansion of our partner program."

Mr. Lindquist is New York based and has been in the cybersecurity industry for 20 years. He has successfully built territories for technologies such as: Application Security, Anomaly detection, Network Security and Intelligence. In addition he successfully built a Cyber Security Reseller which he sold to The Herjavec Group. His most recent position was with NetSPI where he was Executive Director of Sales.

Mr. DiBello is Massachusetts based and has over 25 years of sales and business development experience in Information Technology and Cybersecurity. DiBello recently served as the Vice President of Global Business Development at Virtru Corporation, where he built a successful technology integration and channel partnership ecosystem. His partners included the likes of Softbank, Atos, McAfee, and FireEye. As Vice-President of Worldwide Sales at FireEye/iSIGHT Intelligence, DiBello developed iSIGHT's Sales, Sales Engineering and Client Engagement teams. Leading the teams from inception to a global team of over 50 sales and support specialists, he grew iSIGHT Partners to a $70M business prior to their acquisition by FireEye.

About R9B

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, R9B is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. R9B is a portfolio company of Tracker Capital Management, an early-stage investor focused principally on emerging technologies and companies with the potential to advance U.S. national security interests. For more information, visit www.root9b.com .

