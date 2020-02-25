R9B Appoints Former Verizon Exec John G. Stratton To The Board of Directors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B (root9B, LLC), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services, and training, today announced that telecommunications industry veteran John Stratton has joined its Board of Directors.

Stratton has held multiple executive and leadership roles at Verizon for 25 years, most recently as President of Global Operations where he had overall P&L responsibility for Verizon's $120B network businesses, with 140K employees serving in 36 countries worldwide. In 2012, former U.S. President Barack Obama appointed Stratton to the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. Stratton is a proven innovator who helped drive growth across enterprise, wireless, consumer wireline, network and cyber services.

"As evidenced by his leadership roles at Verizon and White House telecom board appointment, John has developed a unique track record that cuts across operations, marketing, product and sales that will prove invaluable joining our Board of Directors," said Eric Hipkins, R9B's founder and CEO. "He brings a wealth of knowledge about network security and the challenges that enterprises, governments, and mobile customers have when protecting their networks."

Prior to his role as head of global operations, Stratton served as president of Verizon Enterprise Solutions, the group that oversees all of Verizon's solutions for its business and government customers. Verizon Enterprise Solution's portfolio includes the telecom vendor's enterprise mobility, cloud and IT, strategic networking and advanced communications offerings. Earlier, he served as EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Verizon Wireless, and also as Verizon's EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. Stratton joined Verizon's predecessor company, Bell Atlantic Mobile, in 1993 as director of retail sales and operations.

"R9B is a proven innovator when it comes to developing advanced cyber security solutions to meet today's sophisticated threat climate – which is why it's threat HUNTing approach is resonating in the market," adds Stratton. "I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors and look forward to lending expertise from my roles across industry and government."

About R9B

Based in Colorado Springs, Colo., R9B is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. R9B is a portfolio company of Tracker Capital Management, an early-stage investor focused principally on emerging technologies and companies with the potential to advance U.S. national security interests. For more information, visit www.root9b.com.

