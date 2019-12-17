R9B Awarded U.S. GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B (root9B, LLC), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services, and training, today announced it has been awarded a five-year, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) IT Schedule 70 contract to provide cybersecurity software, training courses and professional services and support to U.S. public sector agencies.

IT Schedule 70 delivers federal, state, and local customer agencies the tools and expertise needed to shorten procurement cycles, ensure compliance, and obtain the best value for innovative technology products, services, and solutions. GSA IT 70 enables government agencies to strengthen their security posture with rapid access to R9B's award-winning Credential Risk Assessment and Remediation Tool ORKOS , industry-leading cybersecurity training courses, and its deep pool of cybersecurity labor categories - ranging from cybersecurity engineers to incident response analysts to cyber threat hunting operators.

R9B will offer products and services to the government under SIN 132-33 (Perpetual Software License), SIN 132-45 (Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services), SIN 132-50 (Training Courses), and SIN 132-51 (Information Technology Professional Services). R9B is now a part of the Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) program that expands agencies' capacity to test their high-priority IT systems; rapidly address potential vulnerabilities; and stop adversaries before they impact agency networks.

"The IT Schedule 70 contract award broadens and deepens R9B's existing U.S. public sector penetration, and enables agencies at every level of government to rapidly procure and benefit from our cybersecurity solutions," said Eric Hipkins, CEO, R9B. "As a proven provider of military-grade cybersecurity technology and services, R9B is thrilled to support critical government requirements and the increasingly complex threat landscape agencies face today."

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, R9B is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. R9B is a portfolio company of Tracker Capital Management, an early-stage investor focused principally on emerging technologies and companies with the potential to advance U.S. national security interests. For more information, visit www.root9b.com.

