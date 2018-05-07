R9B Introduces Artificial Intelligence-Based Expert System to HUNT Operations

R9B's APCs are 24x7x365 security-as-a-service operations centers designed to deliver both managed detection and response services as well as threat hunting to a growing customer set. The ORION HUNT platform enables cyber defenders to stealthily maneuver in a client network to proactively search for adversaries that defeat passive and automated security products. Leveraging DarkLight will enable APC HUNT operations to find correlations and patterns within any size dataset, rapidly evaluating millions of events. DarkLight augments the sense-making and decision-making expertise of R9B defenders. The combination of DarkLight and APC operations delivers a new and powerful network security-based data analysis model. Combining the analytics engine with the ORION platform creates a dynamic, targeted collection and response mechanism. This, integrated with existing network collection and processing of system information, produces an intelligence-rich product capable of better security than today's signature-based defense capabilities.

DarkLight is a force multiplying, AI-based expert system for active cyber defense and trusted information sharing that allows analysts and operators to capture analytic tradecraft and run it at machine speed. DarkLight is the only patented system that recognizes and embraces the human-driven approach to effective cybersecurity required to pursue and defeat cyber threats.

R9B's emphasis on human-led, technology-accelerated threat hunting makes it a perfect fit for DarkLight, with resulting synergies distinctly superior to the passive defense protocols employed within most enterprises. DarkLight was designed to capture the analyst's knowledge and reasoning process through Programmable Reasoning Objects (PROs). Once DarkLight is trained, it can think and act just like a human analyst, but one that never tires or retires.

"As R9B's operations grow, our security data grows exponentially," said R9B CTO Mike Morris. "The combination of DarkLight with R9B products and services will close the cyber OODA (Observe-Orient-Decide-Act) loop significantly faster by integrating information, contextual sources, and human experience into knowledge with cognitive playbooks."

"Combining our human-driven HUNT methodology with the analytic technology of DarkLight, R9B will offer its clients a unique and effective service focused on the defense of their most critical enterprise systems," said R9B CEO, Eric Hipkins. "The coupling of AI-based ontologies brings human-enabled, technology-accelerated HUNT operations to fruition."

"DarkLight is dedicated to leveraging the logic, knowledge, and experience of security analysts to deliver best-in-class results for defending against today's sophisticated cyber threats," said DarkLight CEO, John Shearer. "We are proud to have R9B invest in DarkLight's solution and look forward to integrating our product into their operations to defend networks from the world's most advanced adversaries. We view this alliance with R9B as a game-changer to the cybersecurity market."

About R9B

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, R9B (root9B, LLC) is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.root9b.com.

About Champion Technology Company's DarkLight

DarkLight is a next-generation cybersecurity analytic and automation platform. Driven by artificial intelligence (AI), this groundbreaking solution is a force multiplier which leverages the logic, knowledge, and reasoning of security analysts to deliver human-quality results, at scale. To learn more, please visit www.darklightcyber.com.

