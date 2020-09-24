R9B Launches Global Partner Program To Meet Demand For Advanced Cyber Security Solutions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B (root9B, LLC), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, today unveiled the new R9B Partner Program, which will provide qualified partners with access to industry-leading technology and services -- all backed by a robust sales and marketing program for partners to deliver innovative, end-to-end cyber security solutions to their global customers

R9B leverages the power of technology in concert with human-led threat intelligence, research and real-world military and commercial cyber defense expertise. The R9B Partner Program extends the firm's mission to protect global enterprises by arming partners with comprehensive offerings that include: Threat Hunting, powered by its award-winning ORION platform; Credential Risk Assessment, utilizing its award-winning ORKOS platform; Global MDR/MSS/DFIR from its Adversary Pursuit Center; and full spectrum Training .

"R9B relentlessly invests and innovates in areas that complement and enable VARs, distributors, MSSPs and other strategic partners to address their customers complex security challenges. We are always looking for partners that share our mission and possess the critical security expertise required to deliver innovative solutions that protect critical infrastructure, governments and enterprises' data, reputation, and ultimately their business," said Paul DiBello, SVP of Global Business Development. "Our Partner Program offers access to a full range of R9B products and services to strengthen customers' security posture with a proactive approach."

Chad Elmendorf, Sr. Global Product Marketing Leader, Nexus Controls, a Baker Hughes business adds, "Ransomware attacks and other sophisticated cyber threats are top of mind for our energy and industrial customers. At Nexus Controls our cybersecurity focus is to provide expansive industrial cybersecurity protection to enable digital transformation. Working with industry leaders like R9B who have a proven track record in delivering the industry's most advance cybersecurity products, services and training was a natural fit to expand our portfolio of solutions."

Baker Hughes, Nexus Controls and ThunderCat have joined the Global Partner Program as launch members – leveraging access to R9B's technology and services for expanded IoT/OT and public sector market opportunities. The R9B Partner Program is an ecosystem designed to deliver several unique benefits to Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Distributors, Global Service Providers and Managed Security Partners (MSSPs), including:

Innovative and proven technology, including the ORION platform, threat-intelligence led managed security services, managed detection and response, ORKOS' credential risk assessment and remediation, digital forensics and incident response, and access to R9B's state-of-the-art SOC.

Comprehensive services, including prioritized technical support, sales and customer management tools, and consulting systems engineer and channel management support.

Investment, including joint marketing programs, market development funds, collateral and proof-of-value demonstrations.

Enablement, including access to a broad audience to expand sales success, promotional offers, deal registration and referral, and access to product/service-specific training.

Marketing, including access to marketing and sales material via dedicated web portal, integration with customer-facing demo tools, social media support and a comprehensive partner directory listing.

Incentive, including aggressive incentives and marketing programs, partner award programs, technical knowledge growth and ability to integrate new product/service offerings.

"ThunderCat is excited to partner with R9B. They provide a diverse set of capabilities across the Cyber landscape. It's rare to find a company that delivers innovative product, services, and exceptional training. This diverse set of capabilities enables ThunderCat to deliver mission relevant solutions to our customers," said Justin Robinson CTO Cyber & Analytics at ThunderCat Technology.

The R9B Global Partner Program is active today and you are invited to sign up here. Additional Program resources can also be found at https://www.root9b.com/partners/.

ABOUT R9B. Based in Colorado Springs, CO, R9B is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services, and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. R9B is a portfolio company of Tracker Capital Management, an early-stage investor focused principally on emerging technologies and companies with the potential to advance U.S. national security interests. For more information, visit www.root9b.com.

